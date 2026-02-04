Taylor Swift’s Popularity Is Allegedly Waning Amidst Lawsuit Inclusion, Wedding Plans, And The Chiefs Not Making The Super Bowl

Listen, I’m a die hard Swiftie. I’m always waiting for Taylor Swift’s next project. However, at the moment, it doesn’t feel like she’s taking up the spotlight in the same way she has over the last few years. Now, a poll has revealed that her popularity is apparently waning, and that comes at a time when she’s dealing with being named in a lawsuit, she’s planning a wedding , and the Chiefs won’t be playing in the Super Bowl.

It’s been reported that Taylor Swift’s popularity is sitting at 46.7% right now. Last year, it was at 55.4%, and in 2024, it was at 54% according to YouGov . So, between the start of 2025 and now, the pop star’s popularity has dropped 8.7% according to this report.

Now, the data does not explain why this has happened. However, if we take a look back at what Taylor Swift’s been up to and/or involved in over the last year, it could provide some valuable context.

Notably, at this time last year, the Eras Tour had just ended (though you can stream it with a Disney+ subscription ), and the Kansas City Chiefs were about to play in their third consecutive Super Bowl. The attention on Swift was still quite high, and the buzz around her supporting Travis Kelce amid an excellent run in his own career was real.

These days, while we still hear about The Life of a Showgirl artist often, it’s not in as high a quantity as it once was. Also, some of the news coming out that involves her at the moment isn’t exactly flattering.

The news I’m referring to is in regard to the ongoing It Ends With Us legal battle . While Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship has been a point of focus amid it for a very long time, recently, text messages the two shared were made public in court documents. So, the “The Fate of Ophelia” singer has been a bigger part of the conversations surrounding Lively and the issues surrounding her, Justin Baldoni and the movie they made.

Meanwhile, various reports about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding have been coming out. They got engaged in August last year, and since then, various claims about their plans for their impending nuptials have made headlines.

Plus, the simple fact of the matter is, we haven’t seen Taylor Swift as much as we did a year ago. With the Chiefs not going to the Super Bowl, she hasn’t been seen at a game in a while. Plus, generally speaking, she’s kept a lower profile this NFL season and didn’t have nearly as many viral moments as she had in the years before.

It’s also worth noting that in 2025, Swift’s projects included The Life of a Showgirl, which was divisive, as well as the Eras Tour docuseries and one last pro-shot of the tour. Those projects were released between October and December, and outside of that, she didn’t release anything else, meaning her professional presence in pop culture wasn’t as consistent as it has been in years past.

Again, it’s not confirmed if these are the reasons why Swift’s popularity has allegedly gone down a bit. However, this does add some context to the number. Now, it’ll be interesting to see how it goes up or down as 2026 continues and the pop star keeps working.