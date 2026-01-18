Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Allegedly Dealing With ‘First Real Test’ During Wedding Planning, But She Sounds Supportive
They'll survive "The Great War."
Since Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift in August 2025, speculation around the upcoming nuptials has seemingly grown. There have been theories about the potential venue, what dress Swift is going to wear and who will be lucky enough to end up on that guest list. However, it seems like wedding planning might be placed on the back burner while Kelce faces some big life decisions,. All in all, it's suggested that Swift is being nothing but supportive.
Per a recent report by the Daily Mail, the NFL player is in the midst of deciding whether or not to retire from pro football. He has played 13 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and has been lucky enough to play well into his 30s. Speculation around retirement has been rampant, especially considering Kelce has dodged any line of questioning related to him deciding to potentially step away. Sources claim Swift has been very understanding about this difficult decision-making process and has ceased to talk about wedding plans:
If this is true, it would mark the "first real test" for the duo as a couple, as the dynamic has apparently been smooth sailing since the Swift/Kelce relationship started in 2023. Kelce even told George Clooney that they’d never been in a fight in the almost three years that they had been together. Not that this piece of gossip sounds like a fight but, based on the claims, it sounds like a difficult emotional decision for Kelce. The source also added:
If anyone knows how a career can ebb and flow, it's Taylor Swift. She has faced different levels of fame and levels of public scrutiny. There were times when it seemed like things were settling down for the superstar, before it all exploded again, bringing her to Eras Tour-level heights.
If Kelce does decide to step away from football, he still has a lot going for him. New Heights -- which he co-hosts with brother Jason -- is an incredibly popular podcast, he also could become a color commentator like many other retired athletes. Kelce's acting stints in Grotesquerie and Happy Gilmore 2 prove he's a man of many talents. Even so, it’s a tough decision, and his partner is allegedly in his corner throughout it all:
As Kelce reportedly weighs what could be the most pivotal decision of his professional life, it would be fair to say the headlines about venues and dresses can wait, no matter how much fans want to hear about it. Retirement isn’t a straightforward choice for an athlete, especially such an iconic one like Kelce.
Meanwhile, if Swift is indeed prioritizing Kelce's peace over a planning timeline, that speaks speaks volumes about their relationship. In the meantime, though, fans are surely waiting anxiously to see if Kelce chooses to return to the field in the fall.
The Chiefs' football season is over, but fans can still see Travis Kelce make his acting debut in Grotesquerie, which is currently streaming with a Hulu subscription. You can also gain more insight into his relationship with Taylor Swift by checking out her End of an Era documentary series, which is now available with a Disney+ subscription.
