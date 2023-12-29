After Taylor Swift's Brother Dressed As Santa For The Chiefs Game, Travis Kelce Revealed What He Got From Him For Christmas, And It's So Sweet

Taylor Swift may have won her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s heart, but her brother won Christmas. While the popstar sweetly showed love for her boyfriend by changing the lyrics in “Karma” during an Eras Tour show in November, her brother, Austin Swift, showed his love for Kelce by dressing up as Santa for the Kansas City Chiefs Christmas Day game and gifting the tight end the sweetest present ever. Now, the two-time Super Bowl camp, his brother Jason Kelce and his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce are opening up about the festive moment and gushing over the gift Travis got from Taylor Swift’s brother…I mean, Santa.

The Kelce Family Loved Taylor Swift’s Brother Dressing Up As Santa

It was hard not to notice Santa at the Chiefs game, and Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, wanted to highlight that by choosing him as the New Heights Stamp of the Week, typically given to a player or coach who had a great week. She wanted to pick “whoever wore the Santa suit” to Travis’ game to pick on her brother-in-law. However, Travis was excited to share the gift Santa (AKA Taylor Swift’s brother) brought him. But, before he could get into that, his sister-in-law had to make her approval of the costume clear, by saying on the New Heights podcast :

That was a full commit, and I respect that; I respect a full commit.

It truly was a “full commit.” Austin Swift was in the costume cheering on his sister’s boyfriend for the entire game dressed as St. Nicholas, despite the upsetting loss the Chiefs faced . And this wasn’t some casual Santa costume, it was the real deal, as you can see in the video from the NFL’s X account:

Santa arrived with a very special guest. ❤️🎅 @taylorswift13 | @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/OAjB7jDPZtDecember 25, 2023 See more

While the costume itself was epic, it turns out Austin Swift was truly acting as Santa, because that bag was full of gifts, and he gave Travis Kelce the sweetest present ever.

Austin Swift – AKA Santa – Gave Travis Kelce The Sweetest Gift

On top of the full commitment to his costume, Austin Swift also brought his A-game with the presents. Travis Kelce was stoked to tell his family about it too. Not feeling the need to play it cool like he did during the Patriots game when the fans cheered for Taylor Swift, he spoke about the gift he got with enthusiasm on his podcast:

He killed it. And he actually made me feel like a child, because his gift to me was straight out of the bag [makes a whip noise], in the Santa sack he whipped it out. He handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time.

Jason then exclaimed “No way!” before Travis revealed the movie, and with all three excited about this gift, the two-time Super Bowl champ said:

Little Giants. I got a VHS Little Giants movie.

Both Jason and Kylie showed their approval of this gift by using adjectives to describe the 1994 movie as “dope” and “awesome.” While Kylie had initially made Austin Swift her Stamp of the Week to pick on her brother-in-law she made her sincere satisfaction about her pick clear by saying:

That was a good pick, and I stand by my pick.

This present was a big win for Austin Swift, as all three Kelces thoroughly loved the VHS of Little Giants.

Both Jason and Travis Kelce have a great attitude toward Swift and her fans – for example, they cited her as the reason for their jersey sales skyrocketing – and they both seem to adore the pop star’s family, specifically her brother.