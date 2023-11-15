Travis Kelce Reacts To Taylor Swift Sweetly Calling Him Out In ‘Karma,’ Apologizes To Her Father

No, we didn’t imagine it, Taylor Swift actually sang “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” at her concert in Argentina to her boyfriend Travis Kelce , and it broke the internet. Since the “guy on the Chiefs” was in South America to support his girlfriend, she decided to switch up the lyrics to her finale song. Not only did her performance spread like wildfire, the Kansas City Chiefs star’s reaction at the concert also went viral. Now, the tight end has gone into detail about that moment, and hilariously felt the need to apologize to the singer’s dad in the process.

As Travis Kelce discussed the Eras Tour stop he attended in Buenos Aires his brother, Jason Kelce, asked him what it felt like to “officially be the guy on the Chiefs,” in reference to the cheeky lyric change during their podcast New Heights. With a laugh, the two-time Super Bowl champ recalled what it was like hearing the switch, and he said:

I had no clue. I might have had a little bit of a clue. Definitely, when I heard it come out of her mouth it still shocked me. I was like ‘Oh shit. She really said that.’

The moment was pretty crazy, and Travis Kelce’s reaction at the concert was perfect, as you can see in this video posted on X by @TheSwiftSociety:

🎥| Travis Kelce's reaction to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs" pic.twitter.com/aXnJFTMhXnNovember 12, 2023 See more

Then, as older siblings do, Jason Kelce poked fun at his little brother for leaving Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, hanging for a high-five. In the video of the moment, you can see the pop star’s father go up for one, and Travis was lost in the moment. To that, the tight end made sure to apologize, and show his love for Scott Swift as he said:

Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy. I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. Big high-five guy. It’s the most electric thing you can do at an event. So sorry Mr. Swift.

It’s understandable why Travis Kelce missed the high-five moment, having the biggest pop star in the world basically name-drop you has to be shocking. I’m sure Scott Swift didn’t hold it against him either, as the two seemed to be pretty buddy-buddy throughout the show. Overall, the NFL star handled all the attention so well, because he knows he “brought all this” to him, and he addressed his concert attendance with a smile. You can see that, as well as the rest of his comments about the Eras Tour below:

Travis visiting Taylor came after the “Cruel Summer” singer attended his games during her hiatus from touring. So, it only made sense that when the athlete had a bye week, he spent it supporting her and seeing her “rock the stage,” as he likes to say.