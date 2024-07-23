The Boys’ Chace Crawford Says He’s Been Mistaken For A Vampire Diaries Star, So I Guess Paul Wesley Isn’t The Only One With A Famous Look-Alike
The resemblance is undeniable!
The cast of The Vampire Diaries apparently has a running joke about how much Justin Bieber resembles one of its stars, Paul Wesley. The conversation — and photos comparing the two — resurfaced recently when Wesley’s former co-star Ian Somerhalder posted pics to celebrate the Biebs’ impending child with wife Hailey. However, it turns out Wesley’s not the only Salvatore brother with a celebrity doppelgänger, because Chace Crawford of The Boys recently admitted that fans have mistaken him for Somerhalder.
Chace Crawford sat down with some of his co-stars from The Boys — which wrapped its fourth season last week in a wild and twisty finale — where they answered some of the most-searched questions about themselves. When The Deep actor was asked who he looks like, Crawford was able to answer pretty quickly, saying on the WIRED video:
Wow, I can totally see how fans might have gotten Chace Crawford confused for Ian Somerhalder, especially since Crawford sported a longer hairstyle back in his Gossip Girl days. I’m sure it didn’t help that they were both starring on teen dramas on The CW either. Just take a look at the actors side-by-side:
I actually think these two might resemble each other more than Justin Bieber and Paul Wesley, so I wonder if that’s something that ever came up with Ian Somerhalder on The Vampire Diaries set.
It sounds like Chace Crawford didn’t even correct the fans over the mistaken identity, either, and I have to wonder if there are photos out there of people who thought they were posing with Damon Salvatore but actually got Nate Archibald. (Not that that would be something to complain about!)
The situation Chace Crawford found himself in isn’t actually all that rare. Many other celebrities have spoken out about being mistaken for someone else, including Kelly Clarkson, who doesn’t look like Carrie Underwood but still autographed Underwood’s name for a fan who got their music mixed up. The “Before He Cheats” singer does, however, resemble Reese Witherspoon, causing the two to fangirl over each other when the confusion happened.
Twisters star Glen Powell, meanwhile, says he’s been mixed up with This Is Us’ Justin Hartley, but Powell — unlike Chace Crawford — does make sure to correct any fans who may think they’re taking a pic with someone else.
The Vampire Diaries fans loved seeing Ian Somerhalder call back to Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley saying Justin Bieber was their love child, and now you can throw Somerhalder in there too with having a Hollywood look-alike. You can catch that look-alike on The Boys, which is available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription. Be sure to take a look at our 2024 TV schedule as well to see all of the upcoming premieres.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.