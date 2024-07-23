The Boys’ Chace Crawford Says He’s Been Mistaken For A Vampire Diaries Star, So I Guess Paul Wesley Isn’t The Only One With A Famous Look-Alike

The cast of The Vampire Diaries apparently has a running joke about how much Justin Bieber resembles one of its stars, Paul Wesley. The conversation — and photos comparing the two — resurfaced recently when Wesley’s former co-star Ian Somerhalder posted pics to celebrate the Biebs’ impending child with wife Hailey . However, it turns out Wesley’s not the only Salvatore brother with a celebrity doppelgänger, because Chace Crawford of The Boys recently admitted that fans have mistaken him for Somerhalder.

Chace Crawford sat down with some of his co-stars from The Boys — which wrapped its fourth season last week in a wild and twisty finale — where they answered some of the most-searched questions about themselves. When The Deep actor was asked who he looks like, Crawford was able to answer pretty quickly, saying on the WIRED video :

Most of the time I got Ian Somerhalder. And who else? That’s about it. People have actually, yeah, thought I was him. ‘Oh my God, I loved you in, like, the vampire show.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, come on, get in here, let’s take a photo.’ Like, ‘I love you too. That show was great.’

Wow, I can totally see how fans might have gotten Chace Crawford confused for Ian Somerhalder, especially since Crawford sported a longer hairstyle back in his Gossip Girl days. I’m sure it didn’t help that they were both starring on teen dramas on The CW either. Just take a look at the actors side-by-side:

(Image credit: ABC/The CW)

I actually think these two might resemble each other more than Justin Bieber and Paul Wesley, so I wonder if that’s something that ever came up with Ian Somerhalder on The Vampire Diaries set.

It sounds like Chace Crawford didn’t even correct the fans over the mistaken identity, either, and I have to wonder if there are photos out there of people who thought they were posing with Damon Salvatore but actually got Nate Archibald. (Not that that would be something to complain about!)

The situation Chace Crawford found himself in isn’t actually all that rare. Many other celebrities have spoken out about being mistaken for someone else, including Kelly Clarkson, who doesn’t look like Carrie Underwood but still autographed Underwood’s name for a fan who got their music mixed up. The “Before He Cheats” singer does, however, resemble Reese Witherspoon, causing the two to fangirl over each other when the confusion happened.

Twisters star Glen Powell, meanwhile, says he’s been mixed up with This Is Us ’ Justin Hartley , but Powell — unlike Chace Crawford — does make sure to correct any fans who may think they’re taking a pic with someone else.

