Christina Hall’s Not Just Getting Along With Ex Tarek, See The Sweet Support She Sent Ant Anstead After He Landed A New Show

HGTV house flipper Christina Hall is in the midst of a pretty ugly split from Josh Hall that has included accusations about Josh’s money moves and even real-life car thieves . However, the Christina on the Coast star’s third divorce isn’t necessarily indicative of the relationship she has with her exes. As she prepares for the debut of her new show The Flip Off on the 2025 TV schedule with her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, Christina is also showing support for her second ex, Ant Anstead, after he announced a new upcoming series.

Nobody can say Christina Hall doesn’t know how to stay friends with her exes. As Ant Anstead revealed his new show Born Mechanic will soon be available on the 2024 TV schedule to stream with a Max subscription , his ex-wife was quick to celebrate the big news, posting a preview to Instagram with the caption:

Congratulations to Ant Anstead on his new show ‘Born Mechanic’ … premiering on 12/13 on Max and Discovery+ 🎉

It was pretty sweet of Christina Hall to offer her congratulations to Ant Anstead on Born Mechanic. Anstead may be known for his love of cars, but he’s taking a page out of his ex’s book for the new series, which will see him renovating a 500-year-old farmhouse for his parents.

The support between Ant Anstead and Christina Hall seems to go both ways, too. Before she plugged his newest TV gig, it was confirmed that he will be making an appearance on her upcoming HGTV series The Flip Off. Christina was originally supposed to team up with Josh Hall on the show and compete against Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa to see who could find, purchase, renovate and sell a house for the bigger financial gain.

After Christina and Josh Hall each filed for divorce in July, HGTV made the decision to continue production of The Flip Off without Josh’s involvement . It’s unknown if Christina will be working alone now or finding a new partner, but many fans hope to see her frequent collaborator James Bender helping her out. Either way, Ant Anstead is not replacing Josh Hall, though the extent of his role on The Flip Off has yet to be confirmed.

Just because Christina Hall is able to get along with her first two ex-husbands now doesn’t mean they didn’t have ugly aspects to their breakups. She split from Tarek El Moussa after seven years of marriage following a May 2016 altercation that involved police and a gun . Somehow the duo continued to work on Flip or Flop together until 2022, despite some hurdles like the occasional on-set tirade .

As for Ant Anstead, to whom the Christina in the Country star was married for two years, there was a pretty intense custody battle over their son Hudson. Anstead filed for sole custody of Hudson in 2022 (his request was denied), after he called Christina an unsafe parent and took issue with her using their son in paid content for social media.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It would appear they’ve got a better handle on co-parenting these days, as they show each other support on their newest projects. One has to wonder if that means Christina and Josh Hall will someday patch things up to become friends like she since has with Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa, but at this point that seems like a stretch.