The Hills Vet Spencer Pratt Calls Former Co-Stars 'Hot Garbage' When Talking About Upcoming MTV Reboot On TikTok

Everything old is new again for MTV... at least where their reality programming is concerned. After The Real World Homecoming reunited the OG New York cast for Paramount+ subscribers in 2021 and new celebrities opened their homes for the resurrection of Cribs, more popular series from past decades are getting the reboot treatment. As news broke about The Hills: Next Gen, the villainous Spencer Pratt didn’t mince words when talking about his co-stars from the original show .

Spencer Pratt was never known to pull punches with anyone on The Hills when it aired on MTV from 2006-2010 or on The Hills: New Beginnings , the 2019 spinoff that ran for two seasons. So it was no surprise when “Pratt Daddy” fired shots at members of the original cast, which included Lauren Conrad , Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Kristin Cavallari, and more. Pratt posted a TikTok , on which he stated his excitement for the new cast:

I’m excited, because the cast I was involved with was hot garbage, so I look forward to this new cast, who probably deserve to be on television.

Spencer Pratt surely isn’t including himself in the “hot garbage” OG cast, and it’s highly unlikely that he’d throw his wife of 13 years and mother of his child , Heidi Montag, into that category as well. Brody Jenner was another cast member who was one of the few to claim a friendship with the crystal entrepreneur, but that relationship was often tenuous as well.

Ever the self-promoter, Spencer Pratt wasn’t subtle about his hopes to get on The Hills: Next Gen ’s payroll , saying he “can’t confirm or deny” that he’ll end up narrating the series (which traditionally did not have a narrator) or hosting the after show. Work those crystals, Pratt Daddy! Check out his post below:

The Hills, a spinoff of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, debuted in 2006 and followed the personal and professional lives of young women in Los Angeles. The reboot will feature a brand-new cast of twentysomethings that Deadline reports is expected to be more diverse than its predecessors.

Spencer Pratt’s enthusiastic reaction to news of the next generation (even if it was facetious and just a way to keep stirring the pot) is the opposite of what fans saw from the original cast of another to-be-revamped MTV reality series. Most of the members of the 2009 hit Jersey Shore — Pauly D, Mike Sorrentino, Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick (whose spinoff Jersey Shore Family Vacation is in its fifth season) — issued a group statement on social media saying they “are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers” after news broke about the development of Jersey Shore 2.0.