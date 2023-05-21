The Latest Rumor About Big Brother Season 25's Premiere Is Devastating, But Should We Trust It?

Big Brother Season 25 is heading to CBS this year but, right now, it remains unclear as to when exactly it'll premiere. While we have no official word on when to expect it, some promising rumors have made the rounds as of late suggesting not one but two seasons of BB are coming in 2023. Though there was also a report of a mildly disappointing report about Season 25 allegedly not starting until July. Unfortunately, there's a new rumor floating about regarding the premiere, and it's absolutely devastating. Though one has to wonder if we can actually trust it at this point.

Funny enough, this tidbit arrived shortly after I renewed my Paramount+ subscription and finished up my speculation on how Julie Chen Moonves may have teased Season 25's theme. Here's the latest on the highly anticipated premiere and how it cancels out every positive hypothetical thing we've heard about this upcoming season so far.

What The Latest Big Brother Season 25 Rumor Claims About The Premiere

Twitter user @BBGossip provided fans with the original rumor that the long-running show's 25th season would premiere on July 12th. The news wasn't great because that's historically later than most seasons have premiered. But it's nothing compared to the latest update. Check out what the account had to say in its update and read on for what that means:

**UPDATE** I've been told things are being pushed back & extended. We're now looking at early August through November. 8/2 to 11/9 - 99 Days. Perhaps a longer #BB25 season due to the writer's strike? #BB25 #BigBrother https://t.co/tmM1zym8ooMay 19, 2023 See more

So according to this new rumor, Big Brother Season 25 wouldn't start until the first week of August. That means the new season would bleed until the fall season, considering the alleged November end date. As mentioned in the tweet, this would be due to the ongoing WGA writers strike, as scripted shows are on pause and possibly won't be ready to air in time for the fall.

Not only would fans get a season far later in the summer, but they'd also likely be denied the possibility of getting two seasons in one year. I can't dismiss the notion that it'd likely be easier for the show to do one big season versus two separate ones, even if one is abbreviated, but that doesn't mean I have to like it.

Should We Actually Trust This Big Brother Report?

Rumors are just that and, while @BBGossip has been a reliable source for intel on Big Brother, things are always changing with shows. It's possible that CBS has not solidified the plans for Big Brother Season 25's premiere date yet. With the writers strike still in full force, the network is likely considering all options on the table before making a decision.

At the end of the day, if there was a hard and fast release date, CBS would've released it alongside the first promo for Season 25 of Big Brother. All we have so far is the Canadian promo for the season, in which Global TV promoted it as airing in the summer:

That's more specific than the first promo in the United States, which said "coming soon," but still not incredibly helpful. After all, summer can mean any day between June 21st and September 23rd. That falls within the parameters of both rumored premiere dates, which are still separated by about a month. In short, none of the official info we have on this season of Big Brother so far can seem to clarify anything about these rumors. Personally, I'm hoping this latest one isn't true, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Keep an eye on the 2023 TV schedule, so you'll know when Big Brother Season 25 finally makes its debut on CBS.