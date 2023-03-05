How Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Allegedly Have The ‘Upper Hand’ When It Comes To King Charles’ Coronation

King Charles’ coronation is fast approaching, with the official crowning scheduled for May 6. But in the weeks leading up to the huge three-day celebration, the coronation itself has been largely overshadowed by the guest list, and whether two specific names will appear on it. Tensions between the Royal Family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been ramped up lately, with the release of their Netflix docuseries and the Duke of Sussex’s best-selling tell-all memoir Spare . With invitations going out soon, one source explained why the Suits actress and her husband apparently have the “upper hand” on the situation.

The most recent reports suggest that the Harry & Meghan stars are expected to receive invitations to Prince Harry’s father’s coronation — but will likely not be allowed to join the King and Queen Consort on the balcony following the ceremony, and will be given instructions about what is expected . Either way, the couple will continue to be one of the primary subjects of interest, a Page Six source said, whether they choose to attend or not:

Whatever happens, Harry and Meghan will always be the ones in the headlines. Whether they come or they stay at home in California, they do hold the upper hand.

The headlines are practically guaranteed to revolve around Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s presence or absence, despite friend of the royal family Hugo Vickers’ insistence that, “Nothing must deflect from the actual coronation.” That certainly does put a lot of power in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s hands.

Despite everything that’s taken place between Prince Harry and the Royal Family in the past few years — since he and Meghan Markle decided to step away from the royal life and move to Los Angeles — King Charles reportedly wants to mend the relationship with his younger son. The Duke of Sussex has also expressed his desire to have his father and brother Prince William back , but said they have shown “absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

Tensions may have been ramped up even further when the couple were asked to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage last week, with Page Six reporting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to ship all of their belongings to America, as no other royally owned property has been offered to them.

The eviction process allegedly started the day after Prince Harry’s tell-all book Spare was released. The memoir makes a number of wild revelations and allegations against King Charles and Prince William, including a recollection of his brother attacking him after a fight about Meghan Markle, his father’s “sadistic” jokes about not being the prince’s real father and the part that the Prince and Princess of Wales played in Harry’s decision to wear a Nazi costume to a 2005 party.