I Was On The Fence About The Vampire Lestat, But The 'Fangulous' Reviews (And Rotten Tomatoes Score) Make Me Want To Sign On
Interview with the Vampire's story continues.
The Vampire Lestat isn’t actually the first season of a new series, so there may be some confusion as it premieres on the 2026 TV schedule. The AMC show is effectively Interview with the Vampire Season 3, shifting to the perspective of Sam Reid’s Lestat de Lioncourt following that emotional Season 2 ending. I was a bit unsure about the new series; IWTV is great, but AMC’s other Anne Rice book-to-screen adaptation Mayfair Witches has been up and down. However, these rave reviews and a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score have made up my mind.
Interview with the Vampire was already considered one of the best vampire shows before it shifted to Lestat’s POV under a new title, and according to Ben Travers of IndieWire’s review of The Vampire Lestat, the new horror series deserves a place on the list, too, for an “unchecked bravado” that’s hard to find these days. The critic gives it a B+, writing:
Critics were given 6 of the season’s 7 episodes to screen, and Rotem Rusak of Nerdist rates them 4.5 out of 5 stars, writing that Lestat takes us on a “fangulous journey” that’s unlike anything else on TV. Rusak praises Sam Reid for the depth he brings to his character, and she applauds how the series honors Interview with the Vampire’s LGBTQ+ history. In the critic’s words:
Judy Berman of Time’s The Vampire Lestat review calls it an “alternately rollicking and gutting work of apocalyptic camp,” writing:
Lacy Baugher of Den of Geek gives it 4.5 stars out of 5, writing that it’s a thoroughly enjoyable evolution to what is, “hands down, one of the best adaptations in television history.” The events of the series expand, reframe and even contradict what we learned on Interview with the Vampire Seasons 1 and 2, playing into the idea that this is a story being told, sometimes by unreliable narrators. Baugher lauds Sam Reid’s talents, writing:
Sherin Nicole of RogerEbert calls this “gothic alt-rock opera” delicious and malicious, as we realize that the Lestat we knew from IWTV was merely Louis’ interpretation — a version both villainized and idealized — and in The Vampire Lestat we are meeting the real character for the first time. Nicole says:
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It isn’t just the critics above who are praising The Vampire Lestat for its bold storytelling and title change — the series premiered to a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. If you were a fan of Interview with the Vampire’s first two seasons (which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription or on AMC+), you’ll want to waste no time jumping into Lestat’s take on immortality
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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