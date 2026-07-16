Interview With The Vampire Finally Brought Back Loustat, But I'm Scared For The Finale

Spoilers ahead for The Vampire Lestat Episode 6!

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire has been made into movies and stage plays, but in recent years it's made its way to TV courtesy of AMC. The book-to-screen adaptation has been a wild ride during its three seasons on the air, with the most recent being retitled, featuring a big time jump and getting a new narrator. Reviews for The Vampire Lestat have been super positive, although I've been missing Louis and Lestat's romantic relationship throughout most of the season. They finally got together in the penultimate episode, "Montreal", but now I'm stressed out about Loustat's fate.

While there was a question about how much Louis would be featured in Season 3, Jacob Anderson's character has remained a vital part of the narrative. I was thrilled when he and Lestat finally made up and seemingly got back together last episode... before Armand and Daniel appeared and promptly decapitated them both. And if that's a sign of what's to come in the finale "The Failures", I'm feeling very nervous for the vampire lovers.

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Louis and Lestat Finally Reunited, But They're In So Much Danger

The stakes have never been higher for The Vampire Lestat, which is why now is the perfect time for fans to invest in an AMC+ subscription. After doing a séance to speak to Claudia's spirit, Louis and Lestat finally seemed like they were back in a good place. But their decapitation definitely changed things, and I have to wonder how they'll recover... both physically and emotionally.

Throughout this season, we followed Sam Reid's Lestat as a rock star getting into his POV for the first time in the series. While learning about his past, we also saw how hurt he was over what Louis told Daniel during his infamous interview. It took six episodes to get them back together, with the pair finally becoming a unit. At least, until that cliffhanger ending of "Montreal." My joy in their reconciliation was cut short (literally), and now I'm just in fear mode.

(Image credit: AMC)

Decapitation aside, The Vampire Lestat has also been building toward a larger conflict. The first episode opened in a not-too-distant future, where a "global catastrophe" has occurred, and both Louis and Armand are seen with some serious injuries. We should presumably learn what happens in the upcoming finale, as well as whether or not Lestat actually perishes in the upcoming conflict.

Something bad is coming, and if Lestat actually dies, that'll make his reunion with Louis even more tragic. They only got to be a unit again very briefly, despite their years of history. I was so happy to see the pair back together, but now I'm nervous that tragedy is about to happen.

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The Vampire Lestat airs new episodes Sundays as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Hopefully my two favorite vamps manage to survive the forthcoming finale.