The Walking Dead: World Beyond Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

With The Walking Dead becoming as big as it has over its run, it was only a matter of time before it was given multiple spinoffs. Fear The Walking Dead came first, but now, as of the last year, The Walking Dead: World Beyond became the newest addition to The Walking Dead world, with Season 2 premiering on AMC on Sunday, October 3.

But with a decently large ensemble cast in this show, where might you have seen these actors before now? If you’re wondering why they might look so familiar, check out where you might have seen The Walking Dead: World Beyond cast before.

Aliyah Royale (Iris Bennett)

First off, we have Iris, an aspiring scientist and a high school student, played by the wonderful Aliyah Royale. While she’s young and hasn’t done as much in the industry as some of her co-stars, you still might have seen her before in the TV series, The Red Line, playing Jira Calder-Brenn.

Royale has also guest starred on several TV shows, like Major Crimes, Mann and Wife, and appeared in a couple of TV movies. However, hopefully now after her main role in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, we will get to see her in way more projects in the future.

Alexa Mansour (Hope Bennett)

Moving on, Hope Bennett, Iris’ adoptive sister, is played by Alexa Mansour, who’s popped up in a couple of shows and movies prior to her role on The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Monsour had guest starred on several television shows, such as the medical drama, The Resident, Seal Team, and more. She also had a main role as Emma in Home Before Dark.

Her biggest credit in the film industry was playing Erica Dunne in the horror film , Unfriended: Dark Web. With how good she is in this horror TV show , I wouldn’t mind seeing her in more scary movies.

Hal Cumpston (Silas Plaskett)

Next, we have Silas Plaskett, a teenager who was transferred to the Campus Colony after he committed a pretty bad offense. As for actor Hal Cumpston, The Walking Dead: World Beyond is Silas’ first main role in a TV series. While he was in the film Bilched (which he also wrote) and played Zack Marconi in the miniseries, Nine Perfect Strangers, the AMC series is where Cumpston has really shined, and hopefully soon we’ll get to see more of him.

Nicolas Cantu (Elton Ortiz)

Elton Ortiz is the brains of all of these younger teenagers, looking at the world in a more analytical way than a survivalist way, and he is played by Nicolas Cantu. Before his role on The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Cantu has been pretty active in Hollywood, particularly with voice-acting.

He’s had roles in several animated TV shows, such as Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures, Future-Worm!, the Disney TV show , Sofia the First, the reboot of The Powerpuff Girls, and more. However, one of his biggest voice roles was playing Gumball on The Amazing World of Gumball, a role he would voice from beginning to end.

Cantu has also had live-action appearances on TV shows as well, including series like The Good Place, Raven’s Home, The Rookie, 9-1-1 Lone Star, and others. With how great he is as Ortiz in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, I’m sure that he’ll be a star long after the show comes to an end.

Nico Tortorella (Felix Carlucci)

Felix Carlucci, played by Nico Tortorella, is the head of security at Campus Colony, and had a surprisingly heartfelt backstory. Tortorella has been active in the industry for some time, and has appeared in a couple of films and TV shows.

In terms of movies, they made an appearance in the Scream franchise in Scream 4, as well as Fluidity, and Trespass. On television, Tortorella had main roles in shows like The Beautiful Life: TBL, Make It or Break It, The Following, and the Hilary Duff-led series, Younger. With The Walking Dead: World Beyond giving him a major role, I can’t wait to see what Nico Tortorella does next.

Annet Mahendru (Jennifer “Huck” Mallick)

In every community, there’s always security officers, and Jennifer is one of them in The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Annet Mahendru plays her in the show, and has been active in the film/TV world for some time. She has starred in a number of short films, and also had roles in films like Bridge and Tunnel and Penguins of Madagascar.

Her biggest role in TV besides The Walking Dead: World Beyond is playing the part of Nina Sergeevna Krilova in the FX drama The Americans. She also had appearances in The Following, Tyrant and Neo Yokio. And she guest starred on shows like The Romanoffs, Lethal Weapon, the Shonda Rhimes show, Grey’s Anatomy, The Blacklist, among others.

Julia Ormond (Elizabeth Kublek)

Next up, we have Julia Ormond, who plays Elizabeth Kublek and is a lieutenant colonel of the CRM, otherwise known as the Civic Republic Military.

Ormond has been active in both TV and film for some time prior to her role on The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Some of her biggest films have been the biographical feature, My Week with Marilyn, Legends of the Fall, First Knight, Sabrina, The Barber of Siberia, Ladies in Black, Reunion and more.

When it comes to television, Ormond won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie in the HBO film, Temple Grandin. She’s also appeared in a variety of television shows, including but not limited to CSI: NY, the Showtime series , Nurse Jackie, the fantasy series , Witches of East End, Incorporated, Forever, and the miniseries, Gold Digger.

Joe Holt (Leopold “Leo” Bennett)

Next is Joe Holt, who plays Leo in The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Leo is the adoptive fathers of Iris and Hope, and is also a scientist, just like his daughter wants to be. Joe Holt, prior to playing Leo on The Walking Dead: World Beyond, has been super active in the TV world, appearing on several shows.

Holt has had several roles in shows like Prison Break, As The World Turns, Law and Order, Vicariously, Three Rivers, Franklin and Bash, Scandal, Delilah, and more, playing recurring or main roles on each. Joe Holt has also guest-starred on several hit shows, such as The Good Place, the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, Station 19, and many others. While he hasn’t been as active in film, there’s no denying that TV has been his home for a long time, and you have most likely seen him pop up once or twice before.

Natalie Gold (Lyla Belshaw)

Next, we have Lyla Belshaw, a scientist for the CRM, and one of Leo’s colleagues, played by the wonderful Natalie Gold. The actress has appeared in several films and television series’ that you might recognize her from. This includes the romantic comedy , Love & Other Drugs, the Will Smith -led drama film, Collateral Beauty, the Netflix film, The Land of Steady Habits and more.

In television, Gold had a standout role in conspiracy thriller show, Rubicon, but has also appeared in several other series as well. This includes a main part in Alpha House, a recurring role on Guiding Light, a recurring role on the hit HBO show, Succession , and many others. She’s also guest-starred on TV series’ like New Amsterdam, the Amazon original series , Sneaky Pete, and more.

Jelani Alladin (Will Campbell)

Will Campbell, a former security officer at the Campus Colony, is played by Jelani Alladin in The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Alladin has mainly stuck to television during his time in the industry, appearing in some TV shows.

This includes The Weirdos Next Door, FBI, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and others. Hopefully after his role on The Walking Dead: World Beyond, we might get to see him pop up on our televisions a little more - and maybe even film screens - soon enough.

Ted Sutherland (Percy)

Last but not least, we have Percy, Tony’s nephew in The Walking Dead: World Beyond who is abandoned by his parents. Ted Sutherland portrays the teen character in the show, and has been active in both TV and film.

With TV, Sutherland had a main role in the TV series, Rise, as well as appearing as Elliot Patterson in Doom Patrol. He’s also had a couple of bigger guest appearances on shows like Madam Secretary, FBI, Instinct and more.

Ted Sutherland doesn't have quite as many movie credits as he does TV, but his couple of credits are big ones - he played young Nick Goode in the Netflix hit horror series, Fear Street , in both Fear Street: Part Two - 1978 and Fear Street: Part Three - 1666, so if you’ve had the chance to watch the recent Netflix movies, you've seen him before. I hope that after his part in The Walking Dead: World Beyond we might get to see him a little more in the future.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond sure does have a great cast full of talent, so it’s not a surprise you’ve most likely seen them somewhere else before. But let’s talk about what really matters - how great are they at killing walkers?