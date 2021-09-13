7 Horror TV Shows To Stream On Amazon Prime Right Now

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

October is right around the corner, and you know what that means - spooky season. My favorite time of the year, where I get to dress up in my warm, fall sweaters, decorate my apartment with way too much orange and black, and get ready for my favorite holiday - Halloween.

While I could spend my spooky time watching all of the Halloween films or the Friday the 13th movies, I’m trying to get into the long-haul with some horror TV shows, and luckily, Amazon Prime has plenty to offer. There are several options to pick from if you’re craving horror, from American Horror Story to Teen Wolf. So, if you want to get ready for the spookiest season of the year, look no further than these horror TV shows on Amazon Prime Video.

American Horror Story (2011 - Present)

If you’re looking for the ultimate show of horror, look no further than American Horror Story. In this popular FX series, viewers are taken through a different story each season, all with their own horrifying twists and turns, from a simple family living in a haunted home, to witches down in New Orleans, to a summer camp in 1984, and more.

Truly, American Horror Story is so popular for a reason. Not only is the AHS cast amazing, including awesome stars like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Finn Wittrock, the stories are genuinely unsettling. It’ll send chills up your spine constantly, and make you check around in the shadows of your home after watching each episode. Ryan Murphy knocked it out of the park with this scary creation - and now, with American Horror Story Season 10 premiering, it’s the perfect time to binge the series.

Stream American Horror Story on Amazon Prime.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997 - 2003)

In this classic supernatural series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer follows the titular character, Buffy, who is the latest in a line of young women who are known as “vampire slayers” - chosen ones who are selected by fate to battle vampires, demons, and any other forces of darkness that might fall onto humanity.

Buffy was a huge hit for several reasons. The story had plenty of fun supernatural elements, but also had a decent amount of scary situations as well. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast is full of talent, and some characters became so popular that they even got a spinoff, Angel. It’s definitely worth a watch if you haven’t seen it already.

Stream Buffy, the Vampire Slayer on Amazon Prime.

Grimm (2011 - 2017)

In this horror series, Grimm follows the story of Nicholas Burkhardt, a Portland homicide detective who is the latest in a line of guardians, who are known as Grimms, sworn to keep the balance between humanity and mythological creatures.

I think what I love the most about Grimm is that it’s such a fun combination of genres. While you get your horror moments, filled with scary monsters, plenty of blood, and much more, Grimm is also a show about mysteries, since Nick is a detective and works police cases, creating a very interesting dynamic. It’s always fun to see these intense monsters in a show that still had moments from normal police procedurals.

Stream Grimm on Amazon Prime.

Haunted State (2019 - 2020)

In this Amazon Original series, Haunted State focuses on the loss of family members, and the ability to communicate with them after they died, with each episode centering on a different location in Wisconsin that has paranormal claims, and a rich history surrounding them.

While this isn’t a fictional horror story, I think that’s what makes Haunted State such a great horror show to watch during this time of the year - because they actually travel to these real-life places, and show you what happens in person. With a paranormal team, backed by a psychologist, it’s the perfect way to spook yourself out before remembering you’re not in Wisconsin - you’re at home, and there are no ghosts near you. But, that won’t stop you from checking your closet before you go to bed.

Stream Haunted State on Amazon Prime.

Teen Wolf (2011 - 2017)

In this popular MTV series, Teen Wolf follows Scott McCall, a high school student who ends up becoming the titular teenage shapeshifter when he is bitten by an alpha werewolf the night before his second year of high school, changing his life forever.

I never thought of Teen Wolf as a “horror series.” It’s not going to send crazy chills up your spine or make you want to turn the TV off because it’s so gross - but, that doesn’t mean that the fantasy still isn’t a lot of fun. The Teen Wolf cast has such great chemistry, with Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Dylan O’Brien and more, and the story is filled with your typical werewolf fun, but mixed in with drama and lots of great comedy as well. It’s a treat, for sure.

Stream Teen Wolf on Amazon Prime.

The Witching Season (2015 - 2017)

In this anthology TV series, The Witching Season consists of five, interlocking segments that revolves around the Halloween season, with each episode paying tribute to a different sub-genre of horror.

If you enjoy anthology shows but don’t want to get into the craziness of American Horror Story, and how many episodes it has, The Witching Season is a great place to start. With several different stories that focus on different types of horror, such as slasher, serial killers, and more, it really gives you that full horror experience. Plus, there are only five episodes, so if you’re looking for something quick to watch, this is perfect for you.

Stream The Witching Season on Amazon Prime.

Lore (2017 - 2018)

In this Amazon Prime original series, Lore combines a mixture of documentary footage and cinematic scenes to tell horror stories and their origins, and how they have evolved over the years, from the tales of the beginning of medicine to the horror story of the ice pick lobotomy.

In my eyes, Lore was an anthology series that was cancelled too soon. There are so many horror stories in the world and the fact that this only lasted two seasons is appalling considering there could have been so many more episodes. Regardless, Lore is a horrifyingly creepy series that will not only teach you some dark points in human history, but has well-filmed cinematic scenes that make it feel like you’re watching a horror movie. My personal favorite episode is “The Beast Within.”

Stream Lore on Amazon Prime.

After your binge, you could spend time watching the best shows on Amazon, but I think we all need a few jump-scares and eerie storylines in our lives this time of year. With Halloween around the corner, Amazon Prime is just one of the many places you can go to watch some scary shows. With plenty of options to pick from, hopefully one can keep you satiated this fall. Meanwhile, I’m going to go and watch AHS again while I wait for Halloween Kills.