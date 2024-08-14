Tiffani Thiessen’s Kid Left Adorable Note For The Tooth Fairy, Including A Question About The Rock

It seems like Tiffani Thiessen's household is full of cuteness and curiosity. The Saved by the Bell star recently shared an adorable and hilarious moment on her social media that was absolutely priceless. Her child left a note for the Tooth Fairy, and it included a very important question: Are they The Rock? Clearly, the big questions are being asked, but unfortunately the Tooth Fairy had to disappoint.

Thiessen, who often shares glimpses of her family life, posted photos on her Instagram story of the handwritten note, and it’s clear that her kid was less intrigued by the money element of the Tooth Fairy. Her child adorably asked to keep the tooth, as well as if the Fairy’s identity was Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson. You can see the note below:

(Image credit: Tiffani Thiessen's Instagram)

Unfortunately, the Tooth Fairy had to disappoint, and checked “No” to signify that The Rock was sadly not in the business of collecting lost baby teeth. You can see the response below:

(Image credit: Tiffani Thiessen's Instagram)

This is likely a reference to the comedy film, Tooth Fairy which featured Johnson playing a rough hockey player who is sentenced to serve a week as the Tooth Fairy. The 2010 Dwayne Johnson-led movie wasn’t exactly a critical hit , but it seems like it had a second life amongst children. Based on this note, it’s probably been played once or twice in Thiessen’s household. It clearly resonated, and I wouldn’t be surprised if there are more children out there convinced that The Rock is the actual Tooth Fairy. He’s a pretty busy guy, so I’m not sure how he would find time to also be serving in the very important Tooth Fairy role, but I’m sure Theissen’s kid has some ideas.

As for Johnson, we don’t know for sure if he’s responded to this adorable inquiry. The Tooth Fairy was a career sore spot for The Rock , but he has kids himself, so I’m sure he would be absolutely charmed by the question. He may not be able to pay the child a visit at the next tooth loss, but I could totally see him giving Thiessen’s family a shout out, considering he was tagged in the story post and is very active on social media.

The Rock may not be the actual Tooth Fairy, but for Thiessen’s children, it’s still pretty cool that Kelly Kapowski from Saved by the Bell gets to be theirs. Everyone had a crush on Thiessen in the '90s , and many young fans of hers probably would’ve loved for her to be the one conducting the Tooth Fairy exchange. The kids of stars are never quite impressed by their parents, and Theissen’s kids aren’t a fan of Saved by the Bell , but they will likely appreciate it when they are older. I hope they keep this note like they kept their teeth, because it is a hilarious memory that will probably be talked about for years.

You can revisit the source of the Dwayne Johnson/Tooth Fairy confusion by checking out Tooth Fairy, which is currently streaming with a Netflix subscription . Tiffani Thiessen fans can also revisit her star-making role in Saved By The Bell, which has episodes available now for Peacock subscribers .