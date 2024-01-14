After TikTok Tried To Decipher Selena Gomez's Conversation With Taylor Swift, She (And Emily Blunt) Poked Fun At What Happened In The Best Way

The Golden Globe Awards sure gave people a lot to talk about, from all of the night’s winners to host Jo Koy’s monologue getting roasted by viewers, but the one thing that people can’t seem to get over is what exactly Selena Gomez said when she was caught on camera talking to Taylor Swift. As lip-readers continue to try to figure out whether or not there was drama between her and Kylie Jenner — who was there in support of boyfriend Timothée Chalamet — the Only Murders in the Building star enlisted Emily Blunt to help her make light of the situation in a fun pic.

Selena Gomez And Emily Blunt Reference Golden Globes Incident In A+ Photo

After Eyebrowgate sparked rumors of a feud between Selena Gomez and the Kardashians’ little sister a year ago, many thought there was drama anew, when the actress was shown gossiping with longtime bestie Taylor Swift . It seems Gomez learned her lesson about what to do when cameras are around, as she and Emily Blunt posed for photographers at the American Film Institute Awards on January 12:

(Image credit: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images/Getty Images)

If she and the Oppenheimer star were spilling any tea at that event, defensive measures were being taken to avoid any rumors getting out about possible celebrity beefs. That’s probably a good idea, given the events of the past week.

After sound-free video from the Golden Globes showed Selena Gomez telling Taylor Swift something that caused the Eras Tour star’s jaw to drop, lip-readers tried to figure out what exactly was being said, with many theorizing that the “Lose You to Love Me” singer had requested a photo with Timothée Chalamet and was turned away by Kylie Jenner. While Gomez and Chalamet have denied these reports, the speculation continues.

Lip-Readers Continue To Try To Decipher The Conversation As Selena Reveals What She Said

The day after the Golden Globes, Timothée Chalamet denied that there was beef between his girlfriend and Selena Gomez, but once that rumor mill starts flowing, it’s hard to stop it. Lip-readers of varying degrees of expertise have been hitting TikTok to share their takes on what went down. According to one viral post:

OK, am I the only one who’s concerned about the shovel? If you think that video only confused matters more, just wait until you hear about the horse from this “professional lip-reader”:

@fridaybeershq lip reading of selena and taylor’s viral golden globes moment ♬ original sound - Friday Beers

Selena Gomez tried to quiet the rift rumors, first when her rep put out a statement saying she was “absolutely not” talking about Kylie Jenner, and then later commenting on an Instagram post about the situation, writing:

Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business.

Whatever the truth of the matter is, it looks like Selena Gomez will be taking precautions against this happening at events in the future, because you can’t be too careful when trying to gossip with cameras around.