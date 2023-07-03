Fans Are Having The Best Time After Taylor Swift Commented On Viral TikTok Of Her Eras Tour Stage Malfunction

Taylor Swift has always enjoyed the fun of interacting with her fans. Whether it’s subtly dropping Easter Eggs about new music or giving speeches at her concerts with heartfelt messages, the “Anti-Hero” singer has made her fandom a full-on community. She also sometimes shares her take with Swifties on social media, commenting on their memes or excitement-oozing Eras Tour videos. When one fan posted a TikTok video from a recent concert involving a stage malfunction, the pop star saw the video and shared a priceless reaction that left her followers freaking out.

In the TikTok recorded during a show in Cincinnati after the Reputation portion, the stage was supposed to open up beneath the Grammy winner for her quick outfit change. That function didn’t work, however, and she was left out there waiting. When Swift realized that the stage wasn't set to open up, she sprinted to catch up with her backup dancers so she'd be able to change in time for the next era transition.

It was quite the hectic moment for Taylor Swift, and the fan responsible for the viral TikTok laid music over a shot of the entertainer running, making for a very funny post, as seen below.

Swift was amongst the hundreds of thousands of fans that saw the video, and she thought it was just as funny as the Swifties did. She couldn’t help but comment with a play on words of her own last name, saying:

Still swift af boi.

The 33-year-old is right. The video of her running truly captures how fast she truly is. It takes a high level of athleticism to perform a three-and-a-half-hour show with large set pieces and heavy choreography in different cities three times a week. Here, she demonstrates that she is also incredibly swift and agile, easily catching up to her backup dancers as they jogged off stage for their own costume change. Fans of the Midnights artist could not get over the silly comment, and their responses were hilarious. One fan said:

I love how she just browses tiktok after a show and comments the most unserious things

Stars really are just like us. One fan suggested that “Still swift af boi” should be incorportated into the keepsakes that fans pass out at concerts.

Still swift af boi is a new friendship bracelet I hope to see

Another fan was even more dedicated to memorializing the comment, wanting it to stay with them forever.

I need “still swift af boi” tattooed to my forehead 😭😭❤️‍🔥

One Swiftie couldn’t help but note the pop princess’s spelling of “boi” which is very much internet speak.

No way she said boi😭😭😂

And other fans just were in awe of the comment in general, tickled by the singer’s dorky pun.

TAYLOR PLEASE💀

Swift is very funny and definitely knows what she’s doing. No one loves seeing her fans freak out like she does. Fans currently may be focused on her TikTok comments, but the Swifties' focus will soon shift elsewhere, as Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will be released, with never-before-heard music in addition to re-recorded versions of her beloved 2010 album. The album contains several references to some of her past relationships, and Swift has asked fans not to give the rumored subjects a hard time when the album is released (ahem John Mayer). Whether fans follow this request is to be seen, but I have a feeling the TikToks about it are going to be pretty iconic.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will be available on July 7th, and is one of many upcoming Taylor Swift projects Swifties have to look forward to. For fans unable to attend the Eras Tour, you can still experience the hype of a Taylor Swift stadium show by streaming her 2018 concert movie, Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour, which is available now with a Netflix subscription.