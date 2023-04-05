T.J. Holmes' Ex Is Moving On After GMA Affair Scandal In New Magazine Profile

A lot was said about the alleged workplace affair between T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach and reports continue to fly in regard to the fallout. Many of these reports have focused squarely on the two former GMA anchors at the center of the controversy. However, a considerable number of eyes have also been on their respective former spouses. Marilee Fiebig, Holmes’ ex-wife, has been keeping a relatively low profile since it was reported that she and her husband would be divorcing. There’s now more tangible evidence suggesting that Fiebig is definitely looking to move on.

Marilee Fiebig – an attorney – tied the knot with T.J. Holmes at a ceremony held in Memphis back in 2010. After they wed, she took on her ex’s surname, using it in both her professional and personal lives. However, that seems to have changed, based on a new profile from Margot Magazine . In it, she’s credited as “Fiebig” as opposed to “Holmes,” which marks a significant step forward for her personally. Interestingly though, Fiebig is still using her estranged husband’s last name on Instagram . The same is true for her Twitter page as well, though she hasn’t dropped updates there in some time.

This probably shouldn’t be all that shocking, given the state of the former couple’s relationship right now. A few months ago, the fashionista was spotted without her wedding ring . So this most recent revelation is simply a natural progression, and it’s fair to assume that the public should get used to seeing her use that maiden name in write-ups like Margot Magazine’s as time goes on.

News of T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig’s split broke shortly after his purported affair with Amy Robach came to light. Based on what insiders have claimed in recent months, both are aiming to get through the divorce proceedings as quickly (and as discreetly) as possible. Fiebig’s lawyer, Stephanie Lehman, released a statement on her behalf in January and stated that her client’s biggest priority is making sure her and Holmes’ 10-year-old daughter, Sabine, is taken care of. At the time, Lehman also said that Fiebig was also “disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter.”

More on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes (Image credit: ABC) Before News Of Alleged Affair, GMA’s Amy Robach And TJ Holmes Went On Double Dates, Her Kids Babysat His

Meanwhile, Amy Robach finalized her divorce from Andrew Shue , her husband of 12 years. Up until that point, the two had reportedly been keeping their distance, though Shue and Robach did reunite to do a custody swap for their family dog. It’s been alleged that Robach and her husband had been drifting apart ahead of the alleged affair. Shue was reportedly surprised by the development and has apparently been receiving support from his Melrose Place co-stars during this time.

As for the embattled GMA3 alums, they’ve vacationed in sunny places like Mexico and Miami since their relationship became news and have also made their public debut as a couple . However, neither has yet to secure a job with another news outfit, despite both reportedly being flexible when it comes to potential opportunities. Sources even claim that a few major networks have passed on them already.

This is certainly a new era for these ex-lovers and each appears to be ushering it in in their own way. In the case of Marilee Fiebig, one would assume that she’s feeling a mixture of emotions right now. Though you get the sense that she’s going to keep pushing on and keeping her daughter first amid this major change.