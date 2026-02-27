One Big Reason Katie Couric Says Today Has Been ‘Fortunate’ Amidst ‘Unprecedented’ Savannah Guthrie Situation
This tragic story continues.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
As the investigation continues into the abduction of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, there are several questions about what the future of The Today Show looks like. It’s not clear at this point how long she will remain off the air, or even if Guthrie might permanently quit the position that she’s held since 2012. Still, according to former Today co-host Katie Couric, there’s one big reason the show has been “fortunate” amidst these “tragically unprecedented” circumstances.
It’s now been four weeks since 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was reported missing, as authorities believe she was taken from her home against her will in the early morning hours of February 1. Savannah has been in Arizona since then to assist in the investigation however she can and has even sent messages to “whoever has” her mother, asking for her safe return. It’s been a time of great uncertainty back in The Today Show studio, Katie Couric said, telling Variety:
It’s always been obvious to NBC viewers how genuinely close The Today Show crew is both on- and off-camera — you “can’t fake the funk,” as Carson Daly put it — and they’ve all been supporting Savannah Guthrie and her family with prayers and messages, and holding down the fort while she’s away. Yellow flowers and ribbons have been incorporated into the morning show’s set as a symbol of hope as well.
But, as Katie Couric pointed out, they also have to find a way to put their personal connections aside, to some degree, in order to cover the news story. Viewers have been tuning in to get updates on the Guthries’ situation, and the longtime journalist said The Today Show is lucky to have Hoda Kotb filling in for Savannah. Couric said:
Hoda Kotb stepped away from The Today Show after 17 years last January in order to prioritize her own family, so she understands Savannah Guthrie’s need to be in Arizona right now as well as anyone. Kotb is someone who Today fans know and trust, and I agree with Katie Couric that she is the perfect person to hold things down in this scary time of transition.
We’re continuing to watch the situation regarding Nancy Guthrie, as well as if or when Savannah will return to the airwaves.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.