One Big Reason Katie Couric Says Today Has Been ‘Fortunate’ Amidst ‘Unprecedented’ Savannah Guthrie Situation

As the investigation continues into the abduction of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, there are several questions about what the future of The Today Show looks like. It’s not clear at this point how long she will remain off the air, or even if Guthrie might permanently quit the position that she’s held since 2012. Still, according to former Today co-host Katie Couric, there’s one big reason the show has been “fortunate” amidst these “tragically unprecedented” circumstances.

It’s now been four weeks since 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was reported missing, as authorities believe she was taken from her home against her will in the early morning hours of February 1. Savannah has been in Arizona since then to assist in the investigation however she can and has even sent messages to “whoever has” her mother, asking for her safe return. It’s been a time of great uncertainty back in The Today Show studio, Katie Couric said, telling Variety:

This situation is tragically unprecedented, and I think it’s really hard to compare anything else to what Savannah and her family are dealing with right now. I do think morning shows are living, breathing organisms, and when something happens to a member of these very close-knit teams, it is devastating, I think, to everyone. I think the Today Show team is doing the best they possibly can, and it must be excruciating to try to carry on, but also to cover a story about a beloved colleague.

It’s always been obvious to NBC viewers how genuinely close The Today Show crew is both on- and off-camera — you “can’t fake the funk,” as Carson Daly put it — and they’ve all been supporting Savannah Guthrie and her family with prayers and messages, and holding down the fort while she’s away. Yellow flowers and ribbons have been incorporated into the morning show’s set as a symbol of hope as well.

But, as Katie Couric pointed out, they also have to find a way to put their personal connections aside, to some degree, in order to cover the news story. Viewers have been tuning in to get updates on the Guthries’ situation, and the longtime journalist said The Today Show is lucky to have Hoda Kotb filling in for Savannah. Couric said:

They are fortunate that Hoda, who is a familiar and beloved face, is able to step in so seamlessly under very difficult circumstances. I think they are trying to handle it as well as they possibly can.

Hoda Kotb stepped away from The Today Show after 17 years last January in order to prioritize her own family, so she understands Savannah Guthrie’s need to be in Arizona right now as well as anyone. Kotb is someone who Today fans know and trust, and I agree with Katie Couric that she is the perfect person to hold things down in this scary time of transition.

We’re continuing to watch the situation regarding Nancy Guthrie, as well as if or when Savannah will return to the airwaves.