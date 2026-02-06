Hoda Kotb Returned To Today To Share Emotional Support Message As Search For Savannah Guthrie's Mom Continues

The Today Show is a TV institution, with plenty of folks watching it on NBC (and streaming with a Peacock subscription) daily. This is a big reason why the shocking news of Savannah Guthrie's mother going missing quickly went viral, and the beloved journalist and her family have been appealing to anyone who might have information about the disappearance. And while Hoda Kotb left the show years ago, she recently returned to Today, and shared a sweet message of support for her colleague during this unimaginable time.

The mystery of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is still unfolding, and Savannah and the rest of her family posted a video of concern, especially since she seemingly doesn't have the medication she needs. Kotb appeared on The Today Show and addressed the situation her friend and coworker is in, saying:

Well, first of all, I just want to say this whole thing is breaking my heart and I’m happy to be sitting here with you.

Hoda Kotb sat with The Today Show's Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Carson Daly, who all stood in support with their colleague and Guthrie's entire family. She went on to share how helpless they've been feeling, saying:

I’ve been wandering around going, ‘Where do we go?’ And I picture Savannah sitting there.

While Hoda Kotb left Today in January of 2025, she's returned for certain events, such as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Unfortunately, her latest return to the morning news program is for a much more serious matter: concern for Savannah Guthrie and her family.

The internet has been rallying around Guthrie, especially after she and her family posted an emotional, heartbreaking video hoping to see her mother's safe return. Hoda Kotb addressed the way fans have been showing support for the family, saying:

Anyway, I just want to say good morning, and everybody’s hoping and praying for Nancy’s safe return. There’s been a massive show of support, from vigils to people offering positive thoughts online and just a lot of hope. The nation’s rallying around our dear friend Savannah and her family, believing their beloved mom Nancy will be back soon in their loving arms.

While Savannah Guthrie is going through a terrible time, it sounds like her family, as well as the folks at The Today Show, have seen and appreciated the way the public is supporting them. What's more, it sounds like she's been there for all of her coworkers during challenging times in their personal lives. As Hota Kotb went on to share:

I mean, we’re all so close with her and we all want to help her. I’m looking at us and thinking like, who was first in the hospital room when [my daughter] Hope was sick? Savannah. Who hopped on a plane when [Daly’s] parents [died]? Savannah. Who was sitting by [Jones’ late husband] Uche Ojeh? How about when [Melvin’s] brother passed? I mean, she was there. I was thinking this morning, you know, they say love is patient, love is kind. Like, we’ll be patient and put prayers up. And that’s all we can do.

There's clearly a lot of love between Savannah and her Today family, and it's touching to see how much they are returning the favor and giving her whatever support they can. We can only hope that Guthrie's mother ends up coming home safe and sound.

New episodes of The Today Show air weekdays on NBC as part of the 2026 TV schedule.