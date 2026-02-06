Hoda Kotb Returned To Today To Share Emotional Support Message As Search For Savannah Guthrie's Mom Continues
This is touching.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The Today Show is a TV institution, with plenty of folks watching it on NBC (and streaming with a Peacock subscription) daily. This is a big reason why the shocking news of Savannah Guthrie's mother going missing quickly went viral, and the beloved journalist and her family have been appealing to anyone who might have information about the disappearance. And while Hoda Kotb left the show years ago, she recently returned to Today, and shared a sweet message of support for her colleague during this unimaginable time.
The mystery of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is still unfolding, and Savannah and the rest of her family posted a video of concern, especially since she seemingly doesn't have the medication she needs. Kotb appeared on The Today Show and addressed the situation her friend and coworker is in, saying:
Hoda Kotb sat with The Today Show's Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Carson Daly, who all stood in support with their colleague and Guthrie's entire family. She went on to share how helpless they've been feeling, saying:
While Hoda Kotb left Today in January of 2025, she's returned for certain events, such as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Unfortunately, her latest return to the morning news program is for a much more serious matter: concern for Savannah Guthrie and her family.
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Today is streaming on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.
The internet has been rallying around Guthrie, especially after she and her family posted an emotional, heartbreaking video hoping to see her mother's safe return. Hoda Kotb addressed the way fans have been showing support for the family, saying:
While Savannah Guthrie is going through a terrible time, it sounds like her family, as well as the folks at The Today Show, have seen and appreciated the way the public is supporting them. What's more, it sounds like she's been there for all of her coworkers during challenging times in their personal lives. As Hota Kotb went on to share:
There's clearly a lot of love between Savannah and her Today family, and it's touching to see how much they are returning the favor and giving her whatever support they can. We can only hope that Guthrie's mother ends up coming home safe and sound.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
New episodes of The Today Show air weekdays on NBC as part of the 2026 TV schedule.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.