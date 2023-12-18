Tom Brady Responded After A TikToker's Mom Printed Photos Of Her Family And Got One Of Him Instead

Ever since his second retirement from the NFL, it's hard to predict where Tom Brady might appear next. There's been a push to see the former quarterback join The Bachelor as part of the 2024 TV schedule, and apparently, he's even been making appearances in fans' precious family memories. Not in person, however, as a family posted on TikTok after they mistakenly received personal photos of the athlete, which prompted him to respond.

A viral TikTok video is making rounds in which @KatieTonges shared a hilarious story about receiving the wrong photos from a CVS pharmacy. In the video, she explained they sent in a family picture to prepare a Christmas gift for their grandmother, but it didn't turn out how they expected.

When the picture came back, it was a family photo, but it was of Tom Brady and his children. It was a situation that dumbfounded many on the app right up until the athlete popped in the comments and cleared up how it might've appeared in their photos:

My mom must have been printing some photos out in San Francisco. 😅

Tom Brady theorized that his mother, Galynn Patricia Brady, might've sent in the photos that were then swapped into the TikToker's bundle by mistake. The family suggested doing a photo swap so that he could get the picture back, but the athlete has yet to respond. In fairness, it's not as iconic as Brady's photo riding the Tower of Terror with his kids, so I can understand if he's willing to let this one go if he's too busy.

If the athlete does happen to reach out, it wouldn't be too surprising. In a strange twist of fate, it turns out the TikTok user in the video is actually the sister of San Francisco 49ers NFL tight end Jake Tonges (via Men's Journal). Given the small amount of professional football players in the world, that's a pretty wild coincidence.

Tom Brady Now Has A Lucrative Side Gig That Ryan Reynolds Would Likely Approve Of (Image credit: Paramount Pictures and FX Networks) He's taking a page out of Reynolds book.

It's nice to see Tom Brady closing out 2023 with a bit of positive and fun news, given the year has largely revolved around his love life. His recent breakup with model Irina Shayk was a topic of interest, with people wondering why her romance with TB12 fell apart. Of course, romance has been a frequent headline for Brady ever since his big breakup with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

When it comes to photos people might mistakenly get, a posed one of Brady with his family is the most ideal. It would've been much more awkward if it was some sort of intimate picture, though if Britney Spears can get 4 million likes on an intimate photo, how much would the GOAT of the NFL get? Maybe it's time for Brady to post another underwear picture.

After this latest viral moment, I can't wait to see where Tom Brady springs up next. My hope is that he'll be commentating on some NFL games when the postseason approaches in 2024 and finally collect the alleged exorbitant amount of money promised by Fox for doing so.