Tracker EP Reveals How Bobby And Velma Are Being Written Out, And Whether They Could Return To The Show

When Tracker returns for Season 3 amid the 2025 TV schedule, it will be down two series regulars. It was previously reported that both Eric Graise and Abby McEnany wouldn't return as hacker Bobby and Colter’s handler, Velma, respectively. This means that Justin Hartley’s Colter Shaw is officially flying solo, at least for the most part. Now, an executive producer is sharing how the characters will be written off and speaking to whether they could return.

At this point, Tracker’s series regular cast now only includes Hartley and Fiona Renee, so it was a surprise that Graise and McEnany departed. What made those exits even more shocking was that there was no indication in the second season that either of their characters was planning on heading out permanently. Ahead of the show’s Season 3 premiere, Elwood Reid, who also serves as showrunner, told TV Insider that Velma and Bobby will have new gigs, but it sounds like it won’t all be smooth sailing:

Right now, Velma is going off to be with Teddi, who we’ve set up that there were some problems; that’s set up in the first episode. And Bobby has taken an interesting job offer, which we’ll hear about in the first episode.

It’s not surprising to know that Velma will be leaving to be with Teddi, who's her wife. Given that Teddi actress Robin Weigert exited after the first season, it only makes sense to reunite the couple now that McEnany has left. What has me intrigued are the "problems" that Reid alluded to.

As for Bobby, considering his skills, him taking up another job also makes sense. So, considering their new positions, could Velma and Bobby return in the future? Elwood Reid isn’t counting out a return just yet, though he did make something else clear:

There’s a possibility, but right now, in this first block, no.

The fact that there are no immediate plans to bring back Bobby and Velma makes sense. Having them leave and then come back almost right way would feel somewhat counterintuitive to their departures. However, I'm glad to hear the creative team isn't against the notion of having them pop up again and, should Tracker air for years to come, I hope they do return. In the meantime, I'd love for Colter and Reenie could occasionally provide updates on their cohorts' statuses. Such details could also come from Bobby’s cousin, Randy (Chris Lee), if he sticks around to be Colter’s full-time hacker.

While Abby McEnany and Eric Graise seemingly aren't returning any time soon, there is another cast member making a comeback. Jensen Ackles is confirmed to be returning as Colter’s brother, Russell Shaw, following the reveal that their mother hired someone to kill their dad. The Shaw family problems will only continue to grow this season. And, with Colter and Russell growing closer after being estranged for so long, this revelation could either harm them or pull them even closer.

It goes without saying that Tracker will look a bit different when it returns for its third season due to a lack of familiar faces. Nevertheless, I'm still excited to see what's in store. The new season premieres on Sunday, October 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and episodes are streamable the next day with a Paramount+ subscription. Fans can also check out episodes by way of a YouTube TV subscription.