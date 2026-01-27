Colton Underwood Is Getting Hate Online About The Traitors, But I'm (Mostly) Enjoying His Gameplay

The Traitors is one of the best reality shows on the air, and I am personally a superfan of the Emmy-winning competition series. Those with a Peacock subscription are currently deep into the run of Season 4, and the drama is reaching a boiling point. Colton Underwood has gotten a ton of backlash online for his style of playing, but I'm (mostly) not mad about how he's been trying to sniff out the Traitors. Let's break it all down.

When The Traitors Season 4 cast list was announced, there was some backlash to the inclusion of both Colton Underwood and Michael Rapaport. And while Rapaport went viral for his eating habits, Colton has been getting a ton of hate for the way he handles himself at the Round Table. But I'm mostly not mad about his gameplay; he's trying way harder than some other people still in the game.

Colton Might Be Targeting The Wrong People, But At Least He's Playing Hard

Colton Underwood is probably the most vocal person at Round Tables, and it feels like he's trying to take a page out Dylan Efron's book from the last season. Unfortunately, he's had some very wrong calls, such as targeting Big Brother's Tiffany Mitchell. That, as well as how combative he is during these Round Tables, is why so many people have been taking umbrage with how he's played.

But for me, I'd rather see someone swinging hard and missing than not playing at all. For instance, Dancing with the Stars icon Mark Ballas has basically been a non-entity throughout the game so far. The same can also be said for Tara Lipinski, who hasn't been all that talkative or seen being especially strategic.

Colton is trying his hardest to be a Traitor hunter, and he's finally on to someone: Lisa Rinna. Unfortunately, I can't co-sign some of his most recent strategies there. Specifically, his 1:1 with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, he tried to get her to admit she was one. Personally I think that instead of trying to make a cross-cast alliance, he could have appealed to her interests as a Traitor, and said he'd be down to be recruited. Still, I'm glad he's playing hard and not just coasting by.

This rivalry between Rinna and Colton looks like it's going to really heat up in this week's episode, where the Housewife will be tasked with performing a murder in plain sight. If she ends up successfully taking out Underwood, it might end up in even more suspicion coming her way.

New episodes of The Traitors air Thursdays on Peacock as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see if Colton Underwood succeeds in getting a Traitor out of the game.