‘His Best Catch The Last Few Years Is That Superstar Girlfriend.’ No, Travis Kelce Isn’t Retiring Yet, But Analyst Does Not Hold Back About Why He Should
He's still the guy on the Chiefs!
It was a big moment for Swifties — oh yeah, and football fans too — when Travis Kelce announced that he will return to the Chiefs next season. With one more year on his multimillion-dollar contract and girlfriend Taylor Swift reportedly moving her home base to Nashville to be closer to Kansas City, Kelce has chosen to put off retirement. That’s not music to everyone’s ears, though, as one sports analyst invoked his “superstar girlfriend” as a reason he should hang up his cleats.
After a really rough Super Bowl showing, Chiefs fans are likely celebrating that their future Hall-of-Fame tight end will be on the field when the NFL season kicks off on the 2025 TV schedule, while Swifties will gladly accept another season of choreography-inspiring touchdown dances. That’s assuming, of course, that Travis Kelce makes it to the end zone. Rob Parker didn’t pull his punches on Fox Sports Radio’s The Odd Couple in saying he thinks Kansas City should call it quits with Kelce, as he shouted:
It’s hard to argue with the numbers, and of the Chiefs’ three passing touchdowns scored against the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles, Travis Kelce caught zero of them. Rob Parker continued his rant, pointing out that the tight end wasn’t contributing away from the ball either, saying:
Wow, and I thought the Super Bowl crowd booing Taylor Swift was brutal! The Fox Sports employee should probably be careful about invoking the rage of the Swifties, but let’s be honest — over a year into Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship, I’m betting the tight end probably agrees she’s his biggest catch. Still, it's an ego-bruising shot at his career.
After a few weeks of speculation that Travis Kelce might retire to pursue a long career in Hollywood, he confirmed his decision to return to football via New Heights’ social media with the help of a Wolf of Wall Street clip:
A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)
A photo posted by on
Hopefully, he and Taylor Swift are enjoying this “easier” time together while Travis Kelce is out of season and that great catch of his is done with the Eras Tour.
It won’t be long before practice resumes, and hopefully, it won’t be long either until Swifties have some new music to look forward to.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Just Learned One Big Connection Georgie & Mandy Now Shares With Young Sheldon And The Big Bang Theory After The Most Recent Episode
32 Great Jimmy Kimmel Jokes From His Monologues