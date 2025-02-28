‘His Best Catch The Last Few Years Is That Superstar Girlfriend.’ No, Travis Kelce Isn’t Retiring Yet, But Analyst Does Not Hold Back About Why He Should

It was a big moment for Swifties — oh yeah, and football fans too — when Travis Kelce announced that he will return to the Chiefs next season. With one more year on his multimillion-dollar contract and girlfriend Taylor Swift reportedly moving her home base to Nashville to be closer to Kansas City, Kelce has chosen to put off retirement. That’s not music to everyone’s ears, though, as one sports analyst invoked his “superstar girlfriend” as a reason he should hang up his cleats.

After a really rough Super Bowl showing, Chiefs fans are likely celebrating that their future Hall-of-Fame tight end will be on the field when the NFL season kicks off on the 2025 TV schedule, while Swifties will gladly accept another season of choreography-inspiring touchdown dances . That’s assuming, of course, that Travis Kelce makes it to the end zone. Rob Parker didn’t pull his punches on Fox Sports Radio’s The Odd Couple in saying he thinks Kansas City should call it quits with Kelce, as he shouted:

The Chiefs are making a mistake. They should be the ones to say ‘Thank you, but no thank you.’ Are you kidding me? Did you watch Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl? He was a no-show. Four catches for 39 yards.

It’s hard to argue with the numbers, and of the Chiefs’ three passing touchdowns scored against the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles , Travis Kelce caught zero of them. Rob Parker continued his rant, pointing out that the tight end wasn’t contributing away from the ball either, saying:

Go back and watch the tape where Patrick Mahomes is trying to escape Philadelphia defenders and he’s running around and Kelce’s in the middle of the field. He’s not blocking, he’s not trying to get open. He’s standing there and counting the attendance. He stood there like the Tin Man in the Wizard of Oz in a monsoon! He was frozen! Let’s face it, his best catch the last few years is that superstar girlfriend.

Wow, and I thought the Super Bowl crowd booing Taylor Swift was brutal! The Fox Sports employee should probably be careful about invoking the rage of the Swifties, but let’s be honest — over a year into Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship , I’m betting the tight end probably agrees she’s his biggest catch. Still, it's an ego-bruising shot at his career.

After a few weeks of speculation that Travis Kelce might retire to pursue a long career in Hollywood , he confirmed his decision to return to football via New Heights ’ social media with the help of a Wolf of Wall Street clip:

Hopefully, he and Taylor Swift are enjoying this “easier” time together while Travis Kelce is out of season and that great catch of his is done with the Eras Tour.

It won’t be long before practice resumes, and hopefully, it won’t be long either until Swifties have some new music to look forward to .