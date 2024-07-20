Travis Kelce's Mom Urged Hallmark's Tyler Hynes And Hunter King To Leave Notes For The Football Player, And They Were Very Cute

Hallmark’s upcoming movie on the 2024 TV schedule , Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, has been filming in Kansas City, and while there they got to work with the icon herself, Donna Kelce. However, as far as we know, the movie’s stars did not get to work with her son, Travis. However, have no fear, Tyler Hynes and Hunter King did get to interact with the tight end in a way because his mom made them leave him notes.

How cute is that? It's honestly ten times better too because Donna Kelce encouraged them to do it. Hynes explained that it was her idea, and he even posted about it on his Instagram, writing:

And thanks mama Kelce for the ✨ pics and making me sneak a note into Trav’s locker.

A post shared by Tyler Hynes (@tyler_hynes) A photo posted by on

Then, he was asked what those notes said. Both he and King had cute ideas, and I adore the messages they ended up passing along to the Super Bowl champion. Hynes revealed what he wrote first, telling People :

I wrote the lyrics to 'Friends in Low Places' [by Garth Brooks] because he sang it at the [Super Bowl] parade that I was at, and I said, 'Don't ever change.’

I’m sure the tight end would love that note! He’s known to occasionally break out into song, and he’s not afraid of a little performance. The Hallmark star was specifically referencing this year’s Super Bowl parade where Travis sang the popular Garth Brooks song. However, he also sang at the Super Bowl (he belted “Viva Las Vegas”), and — while he didn’t sing — he did get on stage to perform during the Eras Tour with his girlfriend Taylor Swift . So, the little musical nod is fantastic.

Meanwhile, Hunter King kept her note pretty simple, but added some fun too, writing:

I wrote something like, 'Thanks for letting us steal your field and your mom.'

Everyone does adore Mama Kelce – heck, some have even called her the unsung hero of the Tayvis romance – so it makes sense that King would leave a cheeky note like that. Hynes appreciated it too, telling his co-star:

I love that.

I love that King also noted that they stole the field too, because when it was announced that this Chiefs-related rom-com would happen, it was revealed that they’d film some of it at Arrowhead Stadium. Also, not long after that, we learned that Donna Kelce, a handful of players and the Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, would appear in Holiday Touchdown . So, that’s made many wonder if No. 87 would pop in for a cameo.

At the moment, it seems like he won’t, but anything is possible. No matter what though, I’m thrilled that we got to learn about these cute notes. I know I appreciated them, and I’m sure Travis will too.

While it might seem like this Hallmark flick could be about Travis and Taylor Swift, it’s not connected at all. The movie follows Tyler Hynes' character Derrick, the director of fan engagement for the Chiefs. He’s going through finalists for the “Fan of the Year” contest for the NFL team, and that’s how he meets Alana, who Hunter King plays. Obviously, sparks will fly and they’ll fall in love, and we can’t wait to see it.

All-in-all, it sounds like Hynes, King and Donna Kelce had a blast making this movie (and writing notes to Travis Kelce). Now, the anticipation really begins for the Hallmark flick, which will appear during the Countdown to Christmas on the channel. However, while we wait, we’ll be sure to keep you posted about fun BTS stories and updates about Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.