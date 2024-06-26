After Hallmark Dropped Its Epic Chiefs-Related Rom-Com News, I've Got One Big Travis Kelce Related Question

Taylor Swift generated a lot of buzz for the NFL last season when her relationship with Travis Kelce inspired Swifties everywhere to start paying attention to football. I’m predicting Hallmark might be in for a similar boost come Christmas time, because the channel known for its TV rom-coms recently announced that a Kansas City Chiefs-related love story is in the works for the upcoming holiday season. We’ll be keeping our eye on the Hallmark schedule for that premiere date, but in the meantime, I’ve got one big question: Will we see a cameo from the No. 87 tight end himself?

Hallmark Announces Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, Coming This Christmas

First things first, let’s dig into this epic announcement from Hallmark. It should be said that Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story is not the story of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance , and it doesn’t appear that either one of them is associated with the project. It’s probably safe to assume, however, that their relationship and the fanfare surrounding it might have been the impetus for creating a Chiefs-centric Countdown to Christmas rom-com.

The movie will star Hallmark fan favorite Tyler Hynes, who apparently will be pulling double duty this Christmas, as he’s also set to reprise his role in the sequel to Three Wise Men and a Baby . Hynes will play Derrick, the Chiefs’ Director of Fan Engagement, who is tasked with evaluating the finalists in the team’s “Fan of the Year” contest. Amongst those finalists is Alana Higman, played by another Hallmark regular, Hunter King. We all know how these movies go, so it’s no spoiler to say that we’ll see some sparks fly.

Ed Begley Jr. will also appear in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story as Alana’s grandfather. Production is reportedly set to begin next month and will film entirely in Kansas City locations, according to Hallmark, including Arrowhead Stadium.

Could Travis Kelce Make A Cameo In Hallmark’s Chiefs Rom-Com?

While Travis Kelce has no known association with the upcoming movie outside of being a member of the team that’s partnering with Hallmark, I don’t think an appearance from him would be the wildest occurrence. After all, the Chiefs tight end has a tendency to show up in unexpected places. Remember when he and Taylor Swift made those surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live ? And he nearly put Swifties into cardiac arrest when he got on stage with his girlfriend at the Eras Tour in London.

The three-time Super Bowl champ is also clearly exploring new avenues of his career, signing onto Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX horror series Grotesquerie , as well as hosting Amazon Prime’s upcoming game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?. That’s not the mention the fact that Travis’ brother Jason Kelce just made a big cameo of his own on Abbott Elementary, AND the Hallmark movie will be filming in Kansas City, where we know Killa Trav will be, because Chiefs training camp starts in July.

I feel a little bit like the Always Sunny meme with my cigarette and board of papers, but suffice it to say, I think there's a chance we could see Travis Kelce in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story on Hallmark.