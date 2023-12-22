A Video Resurfaced Of Travis Kelce In Nothing But A Towel And Swifties Have A Lot Of Thoughts

Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce has been one of the biggest pop cultural phenomena of 2023, as news of the couple’s every move continues to flood our timelines. Swifties are now football fans, having fully embraced “ the guy on the Chiefs ” ever since Kelce shot his shot with the Eras Tour star by making her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. Now a clip of Kelce wearing nothing but a towel has resurfaced, and Swift’s fans are having a lot of intense reactions to the viral video, with comments ranging from bizarre to straight-up filthy.

Back in 2017, six years before Travis Kelce would become Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, the tight end filmed a segment for ESPN’s SportsCenter in which he took a trip to the spa. After dancing around in a robe and then receiving a massage, the NFL star walked out in nothing but a towel, gifting us with this viral moment:

something’s purring pic.twitter.com/Z16jLsGyLdDecember 18, 2023 See more

Travis Kelce running his hand over his hairy chest was just too much for Swifties to process, with thousands of fans bookmarking the clip as it racked up millions of views. The reactions were pretty visceral, too, as one X (Twitter) user wrote :

TAYLOR, SORRY, I SWEAR THAT I WOULD NEVER HAVE UNDUE THOUGHTS ABOUT TRAVIS BUT THIS PHOTO IS MORE THAN ME 😩 I DIE DEAD HE'S JUST SO HOT I CAN'T EVE- *dies*

Many Swifties at least seemed conflicted about whether or not they should be thirsting after Taylor Swift’s man, and plenty of others shared pretty honest opinions about chest hair. There were strong proponents on both sides of the chest hair debate, and then there comments like this one :

I just want to shave his chest. Not because I’m not a huge fan of chest hair but it would be kind of satisfying.

Swifties have been on board with the “Endgame” singer’s relationship from the beginning, especially after Travis Kelce made sweet comments about Taylor Swift during a Chiefs press conference. He’s continued to prove himself, too, sharing a moment with a young Swiftie after a game and opening up about trying to play it cool when the opposing team’s fans went wild at the sight of Swift on the big screen. But the towel video took things to a whole new level. More comments and RTs from Swifties included sentiments like:

Taylor i get it – Henryyyyg

Men with hairy chests tho 😍 – SpicyCammy

i’m not ashamed to say i bookmarked this – whoapiplup

I'd sell my soul to trade places with Taylor even for a day. I'm so jealous. – dancedintherain

we need him to drop an onlyfans – wandathehoosier

i just watched this way too many times, on loop. – icourtneycries

Ok mom is safe 😌😅 – creepmobina

THIS IS TOO HOT TO WATCH – MicaHidalgo3

While most Swifties seem satisfied with the shirtless GIF, you can also check out the full SportsCenter segment below to watch the two-time Super Bowl champ partake in the “Moroccan journey” massage, which included a large amount of bubbles being placed on Travis Kelce’s backside: