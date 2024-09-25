Travis Kelce's Pulling A Taylor Swift And Making His Acting Debut. What His Co-Star Niecy Nash Had To Say About The Stint

Travis Kelce is well known for his heroics on the football field but, now, the famed Kansas City Chief is entering a different kind of arena. He’s making his acting debut on Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie , which is one of the biggest titles on the 2024 TV schedule . By joining the FX show, Kelce follows in the footsteps of not only other athletes-turned-actors but also his girlfriend, renowned singer Taylor Swift. So, as Kelce makes the transition to acting, what does his co-star, Niecy Nash, have to say? Well, the fan-favorite actress shared thoughts.

What Did Niecy Nash Say About Travis Kelce And What Else Does He Have Coming Up?

A seasoned performer, Niecy Nash would know a thing or two about what it takes to be not only a skilled actor but a generous co-star. The Rookie: Feds star recently caught up with People , during which she was asked about collaborating with the three-time Super Bowl winner. Nash offered praise for the athlete, saying he was “lovely to have on set.” She added that the future football hall of famer “always came prepared” and was “very professional.” Those weren’t the only positive sentiments Nash had to share either:

Travis was very open. He was very open on if there was a note given or a suggestion given. So amenable. 'Tell me what I don't know. Tell me what your thought is on this. I love that he didn't come in trying to act like, 'I know everything and I know it all.' … Listen, I love actors and I want you to win. So anything that I could do to help to be a part of helping you create, find moments, dial it in a little bit differently, I was completely there for it.

In addition to saying that Travis Kelce was “very receptive” to feedback, the Reno 911! star also opined that “fans are going to find him very charming in this role.” All in all, it’s lovely to hear that the Emmy-winning actress has so much faith in her co-star’s abilities and enjoyed working with him. As of right now, Kelce’s role on Grotesquerie – which centers on a detective’s efforts to find a killer – is unknown. What is known, however, is that this won’t be the football player’s final acting gig.

Travis Kelce expressed interest in joining Happy Gilmore 2 and is now set to cameo in the long-awaited sequel. Aside from that, he’ll also reportedly lead Loose Cannons , an action-comedy flick from John Wick producer Chad Stahelski. While some have criticized Kelce’s on-field performance early into this NFL season, it seems that he’s still set to dive deeper into the world of acting like his partner has.

How Has Taylor Swift Branched Out As An Actor Over The Years?

Believe it or not, Taylor Swift has already been acting off and on for well over a decade now, having made her big-screen debut in the 2010 romantic comedy Valentine’s Day. From there, the Grammy winner secured roles in the animated Dr. Seuss film The Lorax and the young adult drama The Giver. Also part of her resume are the heavily maligned musical adaptation Cats and the comedy thriller Amsterdam. On top of all this, Swift will also direct her first feature film , which will be distributed by Searchlight Pictures.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship is already the equivalent of a power couple dynamic but, with both in the acting game, it feels like that notion is now truly solidified. It’s likely that fans are excited and intrigued to see how Kelce ultimately performs on the new horror TV show. Based on Niecy Nash’s comments, though, viewers could be in for something truly captivating.

Grotesquerie premieres tonight, Wednesday, September, 25 at 10 p.m ET on FX and will be available to stream with a Hulu subscription the next day.