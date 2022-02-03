Two Of The Most Random 90 Day Fiancé Stars Might Be Dating, And I'm Not Sure How To Feel About It

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise might be on the verge of welcoming a romance between two former stars, and I’m not exactly sure how to feel about it. Amira Lollysa gained fans’ attention when she appeared in America after not quite making the trip during her failed romance with Andrew Kenton, but she’s finally found her way with a new friend. Surprisingly, she uploaded a photo featuring a familiar face who also lives in the area, David Murphey.

At first, it seemed like the two were just casually meeting up, as 90 Day Fiancé members do from time to time. Now, it seems thta things might be a bit more serious, as a recent Instagram Story from Amira (via Reddit ) showed that she moved And she tagged David in a photo that shows off her luggage. Assuming this relationship is real, there might be cause for celebration but also reason to be concerned based on what we know about the two.

David Murphey Gave A Lot In His Previous Relationship With Lana, And Probably Shouldn’t Have

David Murphey’s debut storyline with Ukrainian-born Lana was one that went down in 90 Day history. He spent years in an online relationship with Lana and made multiple trips to her country in an effort to propose to her. She stood him up every time, despite the fact he sent her somewhere in the ballpark of $300,000 throughout their relationship. The two eventually met when he did the TLC series but, even then, the progression of the relationship seemed slow. As an example, Lana wouldn’t speak to David on regular social media ( despite having a Cameo and other accounts) and made him use a paid service instead. After the show, David indicated that the pair’s relationship hadn’t progressed, and it seems now the two officially split.

Andrew Kenton Claimed Amira Wanted To Be On Reality Television More Than She Wanted An Actual Relationship

Amira Lollysa’s American fiancé, Andrew Kenton, wasn’t portrayed in the best light on 90 Day Fiancé, so he took to defending himself and criticizing Amira on social media. Kenton claimed that Amira and her father’s true goal from the start was for her to get on reality television. He also alleged that she’d even attempted to get on other reality shows like Love After Lockup via relationships. When the two appeared in the tell-all, Amira took the opportunity to reveal she’s dating yet another man who lives in the states , which raised eyebrows amongst the cast and fans. It does seem strange that of all the men Amira could be dating in her home country of France, she seems intent on dating men from the U.S. Is it because she wants to remain a part of 90 Day?

Why A Romance Between Amira And David Feels Suspicious

Assuming Andrew Kenton was correct about Amira Lollysa wanting to be on reality television, there’d be motivation on her part to date someone else from the franchise to drum up interest. It's interesting that all of a sudden, the 28-year-old Amira is hanging out with the 59-year-old David Murphey ( who had a glow up in 2020 ). It's also worth mentioning that David showed a degree of gullibility in his televised relationship with Lana. Is this relationship legit, or is it just a way for one or two stars to find their way back on 90 Day Fiancé? I don’t want to jump to conclusions, but I’d be interested to see how this romance plays out.