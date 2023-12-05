It's Hard To Believe Tyra Banks Is 50 Now, But She Celebrated The Iconic Moment In A Robe: 'A Blessing'

Few people have been able to leave a lasting impression on pop culture in the way that Tyra Banks has. She first made her mark as a runway model before delving into the worlds of film and TV. Banks remains a beloved media personality today and just reached a major milestone. The iconic fashionista just turned 50, and I honestly can’t believe it. She marked the major moment by sharing some sweet snapshots of herself while chilling in a robe. She also opened up about what a “blessing” it is to have reached this time in her life.

At this point, it feels like there’s simply no look that Tyra Banks can’t pull off. So it should come as no surprise that the pics she shared to her Instagram are relatively flawless. In them, she went makeup-free and sported a gray, comfy-looking robe. Within the slideshow, she poses in various ways while a SMiZE & Dream Ice Cream cake – which was edited into the shots – sits before her. You can check out the delightful images for yourself down below:

She’s as stunning as ever and, for her, I can’t think of a sweeter way for her to ring in this new year of life. Though while the photos are sweet, the sentiments she shared in her lengthy caption are even sweeter. The former America’s Got Talent host admitted that she herself can’t even believe that she’s been on this planet for half a century and remembered her mother’s own 50th birthday. While she acknowledged that some can be fearful of aging, she said that her mind is “fiercer than ever.” She also offered some invaluable advice to those who are younger than she is:

Wise words from Auntie TyTy: You don’t have to stay stuck. You can start off doing one thing, and as the years go by, you switch that ish up. ➰Yeah, I started in the fashion world and did the whole magazine covers, catwalks and couture 💄 thing and more but I have pivoted, baby. Again. You can 2. Can’t stop. Won’t stop. You hear me?!

Tyra Banks has never been one to shy away from getting candid about various aspects of life, including one’s body and their mortality. When she celebrated her 48th birthday, Banks posted a swimsuit photo and noted that she relished the fact that both her body and mind were “fuller.” As she mentioned, some people don’t handle aging well, but it’s truly amazing just how much she herself has embraced it.

We may be able to assume that one of the reasons the America’s Next Top Model icon’s mind has remained razor-sharp is because she’s kept busy over the years. She has multiple enterprises that she juggles and, in her spare time, she’s booked movie and TV gigs. In 2020, she joined Dancing With the Stars (which is now airing as part of the 2023 TV schedule ) as co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. Banks ultimately exited DWTS in 2022 and was replaced by Julianne Hough. In 2018, she also reprised her fan-favorite role as Eve (a doll come to life) in Life-Size 2 - which can be streamed by Hulu subscribers .

As for what Tyra Banks does next, that remains to be seen. I’d expect, though, that she’ll step into her next phase with beauty, grace and charm. She seems ready to take on whatever 50 has to offer, and let’s hope it treats her well.