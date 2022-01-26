Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay Just Dropped A Bombshell About What Lala Kent Knew Amidst Randall Emmett’s Alleged Cheating

After nearly six years of dating, a three-year-long engagement and conceiving a daughter together, Lala Kent broke things off with Hollywood director/producer Randall Emmett. He was pictured with other women prior to the news breaking, and Kent has said that her ex-fiancé did actually cheat on her. The Vanderpump Rules alum has also claimed that she was totally blindsided by the revelations. However, her co-star Scheana Shay just dropped a bombshell about what Kent allegedly really knew concerning Emmett’s also alleged cheating.

The teaser for Part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion next week has shown Lala Kent in tears over the breakup, as she chastises the cast for purportedly knowing more than she did about Randall Emmett’s supposed behaviors, particularly James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval. She’s even contemplating leaving the show in the wake of her co-stars’ seemingly lack of support for her. But Scheana Shay suggested that the complete opposite is true in an interview with Us Weekly. She said,

I think James [Kennedy] and Kristen [Doute] had said that they had heard things years ago. But at that time, if anyone who had heard anything would’ve brought that to Lala, she would’ve shut it down. She says, ‘Now I wish people came to me.’ But at the same time, if people did come to her then and she didn’t shut it down and she did leave him, she wouldn’t have [her daughter] Ocean.

Scheana Shay seems to be saying, then, that Lala Kent either did know or could’ve known in the past about these cheating rumors from her friends, but perhaps she just didn’t care to know either way. It is true that Kent refused to speak about her relationship with Randall Emmett in her early seasons (supposedly because he was in the midst of divorcing his then-wife). Only in Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules have fans even seen Emmett in such a major capacity.

At the same time, though, Scheana Shay claimed to the outlet that the Vanderpump Rules cast don’t put much stock in hearsay because they’ve apparently heard it all, and then some, before. Such is the nature of reality TV, but it does appear to poke significant holes in Lala Kent’s story that she knew nothing about her fiancé’s assumed extracurricular entanglements. Shay revealed,

No one believed it. I remember sitting with Ariana [Madix] one night and she gets a message on her phone that was, like, ‘I was with your man [Tom Sandoval] last night.’ And she’s like, ‘Really? Because we were watching a movie in bed.’ So people say things like that all of the time that I think anything anyone had heard, they just dismissed because they thought it was bullshit.

Bravo alum Golnesa Gharachedaghi, from the Shahs of Sunset series, has also contradicted Lala Kent’s version of events on social media, even going so far as to imply that Kent cheated on Randall Emmett first. It’s become such a back-and-forth argument that the two have taken to questioning the other’s capability for compassion and understanding as single moms. Vanderpump Rules fans actually saw a similar situation play out between Kent and Scheana Shay during Season 9. Kent in fact questioned Shay’s motherhood decisions, in light of learning about her fiancé Brock Davies’ previous family troubles that include domestic violence and years-long absence from his kids.

Brock Davies has made some of his own (much harsher) comments about Lala Kent and her knowledge about Randall Emmett’s infidelity. Yet, other castmates have insinuated that their friendships with Emmett have taken a nosedive, so it doesn’t look as though couple date nights will ever be in the cards again for the previously close friend group, one way or the other. To find out what else the Vanderpump Rules cast have to say about each other's relationships, tune into the next reunion special on Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Bravo!