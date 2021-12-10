After Randall Emmett Break-Up And Vanderpump Rules Reunion, Could Lala Kent Quit The Show?
The Vanderpump Rules vet might be the show's next major exit.
Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent broke up with her longtime fiancé, Hollywood producer Randell Emmett, in late October after pictures surfaced online of him supposedly with other women. Kent has been pretty vocal that the split has been a major struggle for her, especially going into the holiday season as the single mom to their 8-month-old daughter Ocean. Apparently, too, her co-stars didn’t lend much sympathy to her situation either during or after filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion special. Amidst all the drama, Kent is apparently questioning her future on the show.
On her newly rebranded, post-breakup Give Them Lala podcast, Lala Kent shared that the Vanderpump Rules reunion recently wrapped filming, and that it didn’t go so well. The 31-year-old said that the cast laid the hammer down on her for things she’s said about her co-stars' relationships in Season 9 and more “things from 5 years ago.” The aggression was so harsh, apparently, that she might not come back for Season 10. She revealed:
Lala Kent continued, saying that she felt “alone and isolated” at the reunion and more so after filming was over. She’s been shading her ex-Randall Emmett left and right on social media, but she hoped that her Vanderpump Rules castmates would’ve been checking up on her emotional state anyway. The Bravo star said:
Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy just recently called off their own seven-month-long engagement, and it’s purportedly because Leviss wanted to go in a different direction. Their co-star Lala Kent disclosed that she reached out to them amidst their split, and that Leviss reciprocating contact with her about Randall Emmett “meant everything.” It is quite surprising that Leviss was the only one sympathetic to Kent, especially considering how the two got into notorious arguments on the show in the past, with Leviss once even getting called a “Bambi-eyed bitch.”
Quite frankly, though, if Lala Kent quits, there won’t be much of a show left. She’s singlehandedly been carrying the lion’s share of the drama on Vanderpump Rules’ ninth season ever since several controversial stars were fired last year. But Kent isn’t too bothered about what her future could hold sans VR, saying she has “so many other things that are less boring to be doing.” Tune into the final episodes, to be followed by the aforementioned reunion, on Bravo on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. EST.
