Who would’ve guessed London Tipton and Kevin McAllister would not only date but be engaged and couple goals? The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actress and the Home Alone star have been together for just under a decade and even host a non-booby-trapped Christmas for their loved ones. Learning that Brenda Song was completely underwhelmed to initially meet Macaulay Culkin is surprising.

The child star couple of our dreams shared their beginnings with Cosmopolitan . They revealed that Seth Green, Song’s co-star on the short-lived series Dads, is how they initially met. In 2014, Green invited the New Girl alum to hang out post-cancellation. Culkin was staying with the Austin Powers alum at the time and was present at the costar's hangout. She shared that Culkin was trying to alleviate the feeling of the show ending but to no avail, stating:

He was trying to be funny about our show being canceled and I was not having it.

The response is understandable. The buddy comedy only lasted a season and wasn’t widely received, I can completely see why The Suite Life on Deck actress was open to any joking sentiments.

Both recalled that she gave him enough jarring looks that he left the room. Culkin chimed in and confirmed her words, saying:

She was thoroughly unimpressed by me is what I will say.

It’s fun to know that he knew how to read the room and Song's feelings upon aeeting . All in all, it seems like he was understanding of his now fiancé’s feelings at that moment which may have led to their connection a few years later.

Although the first meeting didn’t go well between the two prolific child stars, the second time around, again thanks to the Robot Chicken actor, panned out for the now-engaged partners. Green’s 2017 Changeland reunited the two, neither was looking for anything serious, but they hit it off casually on set playing games and sharing more personal and fateful effects. After wrapping the My Girl star and the Secret Obsession alum continued to find ways to neutrally see one another without labels. Eventually, Culkin was invited to the Song’s family Christmas–the first time she brought someone home (they still technically weren’t dating at that point).

After that, the Good Son actor shared he fell in love with her first despite his shielded exterior–due to past relationships and growing up in Hollywood. The couple has been engaged for three years and taking things at their own pace, with no known details. Both are rolling out or have recently joined projects, Song has The Last Showgirl (out now) and a basketball office series out next month. Meanwhile, Culkin had a great confirming response to Fallout fans after joining the upcoming Season 2 and is reuniting with siblings on a new animated series .

Learning more about Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin, and their engagement has continued to be the unexpected wholesome content I needed. Even if their first encounter left the former Disney star ‘thoroughly unimpressed,’ it’s good to know that they’ve only gotten better with time.