Vanna White Will Be Missing From Wheel Of Fortune For The First Time In More Than 30 Years, But Don't Blame Her Tense Contract Negotiations

For the first time in over three decades, Vanna White will not be turning the letters on Wheel of Fortune . However, she won't be gone all season, and her absence is not because of her intense contract negotiations. She will not be present during the “Teachers Week” of the iconic show because she got COVID late last month, and couldn’t film.

White’s absence was reported originally by Puck (via TV Line ), noting that she would be missing from a few episodes because she got sick. Then in another report from TV Line , an insider went into more detail about why Bridgette Donald-Blue, who was named “Teach of the Year” last year, would be taking the long-time letter-turner’s place for a week. While explaining why production continued and wasn’t delayed, the source said:

Teachers had already arrived in L.A. to tape the episodes and, with the academic school year starting, it was not feasible to reschedule that day. In keeping with the ‘Teachers Week’ theme… Bridgette Donald-Blue graciously agreed fill in for Vanna for those five episodes.

This makes complete sense, most schools start up in August, so delaying filming likely would have caused major scheduling issues. The source also explained that these are the only five episodes Vanna White will miss. Wheel of Fortune was able to reschedule the next day’s taping, meaning the longtime co-host won’t be gone for a full two weeks of shows.

This situation comes during Vanna White’s tense contract negotiations . Following the news that Pat Sajak would be retiring from the legendary game show, it was reported that White was working with Sony on a new contract that would include a raise. She has not received an official one in 18 years, and she reportedly makes significantly less than her colleague. Now, she's working out a new contract with the studio to change that.

It’s been alleged that Vanna White wants to stay with Wheel of Fortune following Sajak’s departure. Also, Sony has released a statement saying they have “ no plan to eliminate Vanna’s role. ” However, she’s lawyered up for her contract negotiations . And she has been going back and forth with Sony trying to reportedly get higher pay, as she apparently makes about $3 million a year compared to Sajak’s $15 million salary. When it comes to White’s potential future pay, it’s been reported that she allegedly wants the same salary as Sajak .

While all this is going on, Season 41 of Wheel of Fortune is still on the 2023 TV schedule , and it will air on time with White and Sajak running the show. Although, as mentioned above, Vanna White will not be present for “Teacher’s Week” in October – which will be the first time in decades she’s missed a show.