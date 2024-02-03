After Taylor Swift Received Hate For Going To Travis Kelce's Games, Jason Kelce Proved Haters Wrong With Sweet Comments About Why The NFL Should Show Her

One of the hottest topics at the moment is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship , and throughout the NFL season, the pop star has been shown cheering her boyfriend on frequently. Considering the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is set to play for his third Super Bowl title, and Swift’s upcoming projects are constantly being discussed, it’s no surprise that they’re the talk of the town. However, many football fans do not like that she’s shown at every game. Now Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother and the Philadelphia Eagles' center, is proving them wrong.

As the Super Bowl approaches on the 2024 TV schedule , WCPO 9’s Caleb Noe spoke with Jason Kelce about Swift and the NFL showing her at Travis Kelce’s game. Speaking incredibly highly of his brother’s girlfriend, the Eagles center defended the NFL for showing her at games, and eloquently explained why it’s great for everyone:

The attention is there because the audience wants to see it. I mean, if people didn’t want to see it, they wouldn’t be showing it, I know that. So I think, you know, she’s a world star, she’s the quintessential artist right now in the world. Singer, songwriter, immensely talented, and an unbelievable role model for young women across the globe. So, I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to show her and show [her being] a role model for all the young girls out there.

Like his fellow NFL fans and girl dads who have shown love for Swift , Jason Kelce has a deep appreciation for the “Lavender Haze” singer and the impact she has on her fans. These comments are not only sweet, but they're understandable, as the Super Bowl champ is the father of three young daughters. Also, along with going viral for screaming out the suite window when he attended the Chiefs vs. Bills game, Jason was also shown lifting a young Swiftie up so she could show the pop star her sign. Clearly, he loves the crossover of NFL fans and Swifties, especially when it comes to young girls getting to see their role model consistently.

It’s worth noting that back in October, both Jason and Travis noted that they weren’t sure if the NFL knew how to cover Swift’s attendance, and said they were “overdoing” her screentime a bit. Understandably, that kind of hyper-attention is overwhelming. However, now that the Kelce family knows the singer better, she and Travis are in what seems to be a very stable relationship, and the league has figured out how to cover the couple, their tune has changed.

Along with Jason Kelce praising Swift for being a great role model for young girls, it’s also clear that her attendance has helped grow the NFL’s audience. Along with the Kelce brothers’ jersey sales skyrocketing , CBS News reported that 24% of Gen Z and 20% of Millennials say they’re more interested in watching football now. Also, while obviously not all because of Swift, it’s notable that when the Chiefs played the Dolphins in a playoff game that aired exclusively on Peacock, the streamer gained 3 million new subscribers.

Overall, it seems like Swift going to games has been a big win for the NFL, and Jason Kelce agrees. He appreciates them showing a powerful woman who is a great role model, and he thinks the league would be “foolish” to not pay attention to her.

The dads, Brads and Chads will likely hate on Swift more leading up to the Super Bowl (which is on February 11). However, Jason and millions of other folks will be happy to see her, and it’s important to remember why: people want to see her, and she's a wonderful person for anyone to look up to.