A Viral TikTok Has An A+ Theory About Why Taylor Swift Attended The Jets Game, And Now I Can’t Stop Thinking About It

Taylor Swift has been the talk of the NFL lately, making appearances at the last two Kansas City Chiefs games amid her rumored relationship with Travis Kelce . The Eras Tour artist has dominated the headlines — even stealing the spotlight from Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman — as she took in a game with Travis’ mom before bringing her A-list entourage to MetLife Stadium when the Chiefs played the New York Jets. But could headline domination be what she was after? A wild TikTok theory questions if Swift might have had ulterior motives after last year’s private jet controversy, and now I can’t stop thinking about it.

Swifties have thrown their full support behind Taylor Swift’s NFL era, with sales of Travis Kelce’s jersey sales skyrocketing after her recent appearance at his games. The football league has responded in kind, with even Travis and his brother Jason Kelce admitting they’re “overdoing it” with the Swift coverage . But there’s a theory floating around out there that suggests her appearance at the Jets game might have been a PR move to improve her image to those Googling her name. Let me just adjust my tin foil hat as we check out this viral TikTok video :

It’s a pretty out-there theory, but she’s not wrong! Last year Kylie Jenner had everybody in a tizzy over carbon emissions (and unrelatability) when she posted a pic of her and then-boyfriend Travis Scott’s private jets , asking, “you wanna take mine or yours?” This turned into a big brouhaha over how often celebrities used their private planes. People dug into how long or short their trips were and what that meant for the environment, ultimately leading to the revelation that Taylor Swift was responsible for the most carbon emissions .

While Taylor Swift allegedly didn't clock all of those miles on her planes by herself — a spokesperson for the artist said at the time that she regularly loans her jet to others — could she really have used the attention from New York Jets game against the Kansas City Chiefs as a way to alter what we see in our search engine results? Do we need to look at who else is on Kelce’s football schedule? Has she ever said anything negative about bears? Or vikings?! Another TikToker weighed in :

Who ever thought lessons on SEO could be so fun? While this is an amusing experiment to try, I think it’s safe to say that we all know why Taylor Swift is making her presence known at NFL games recently.

Taylor Swift may have a lot of influence in the world, but she certainly doesn’t have anything to do with the NFL scheduling, so it’s not her fault the Kansas City Chiefs just happened to be playing the New York Jets on that specific weekend. If she gets to cheer on her potential new love while also doing PR for last year’s controversy, why the hell not?