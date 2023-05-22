Watch FBI's Scola And Nina Debate An Important Call For Her Pregnancy In Exclusive Season 5 Finale Clip

The fifth season of FBI will end on the milestone 100th episode, and it was already clear from the preview that the hit drama has an intense finale in store for viewers . An exclusive clip from the May 23 finale (seen above) proves that there will be at least one moment that checks in with agents’ personal lives before the case of the week starts causing problems, as Scola and Nina prepare to become parents. After a slightly alarming moment, there’s an important call to a doctor that needs to be made… if Nina will actually make it. Check the clip out!

The characters on FBI usually have to deal with much scarier standoffs than whether or not their son’s room should be painted blue, and the clip is a cute peek at what Scola and Nina’s relationship developed into since she was shot in the limit-pushing three-show crossover (available streaming via Paramount+ subscription ). At the time, Scola recovered from his sense that Isobel and Jubal had betrayed him to finally reconnect romantically with the mother of his child, and they seem to be going strong.

But was Nina’s moment of dizziness a sign that something is wrong with her pregnancy as Scola fears, or just a normal effect from her pregnancy? Scola wants her to call her doctor, but Nina looks unconvinced until seeing that it was important to him. Given that this is happening in a season finale, called “God Complex,” it seems safe to say that there’s more to the story than Nina needing to sit down and have a snack. Scola made a bold decision to stay in the action at his job, so he’s off to investigate a murder by the end of the clip.

All signs point to a case with sky-high stakes even without potential problems with Nina’s pregnancy, with the episode description from CBS previewing a life-or-death decision for Scola while the team is on the hunt for a serial killer motivated by religion. Since this episode will be both a finale and a milestone episode, can there be any doubt that “God Complex” is going to be a must-see episode of FBI? For another taste of what to expect, check out the promo for the finale:

Whether or not all the agents make it to the end of the finale as part of the team remains to be seen, since it appears that they're all going to be in some dangerous situations, including a graveyard at night. I’d speculated months ago that Nina’s pregnancy would result in Scola leaving his job, but that seemed debunked more recently. What kind of decision is he going to have to make, whether or not Nina makes the important call to her doctor?

Only time will tell, but the wait is nearly over. The Season 5 finale of FBI airs on Tuesday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The drama has already been renewed for Season 6, so fans are guaranteed another batch of episodes, regardless of whether the WGA writers strike means that the fall season doesn’t begin on time.