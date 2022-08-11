Watch Out, Anderson Cooper, NSYNC’s JC Chasez Just Joined TikTok And Is A Total Silver Fox

It finally happened: every member of *NSYNC is now on TikTok. Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick had already been on the social media app, but now JC Chasez has made a grand entrance, completing the boy band’s presence and rocking a full head of gray hair that screams silver fox.

JC Chasez, who arguably had the best voice of *NSYNC, just proved he has the best hair, with a funny TikTok where a camera is waved his way and he asks “how does this shit work?” Check it:

Move over, Anderson Cooper! There’s a new silver fox in town. The CNN host and last year’s guest Jeopardy host has some competition with those long locks of gray and baby blues on JC Chasez. Upon the reveal, *NSYNC fans immediately rejoiced at JC’s presence on the popular app – will he be the next member to do the “It’s Gonna Be May” TikTok challenge come spring? Here are some of the comments:

Kakasmelo: The king has arrived

Mojaff: The *NSYNC member we WANT on tik tok

Shannonthesag1982: Is that JC or Richard Gere? 😂

Leannmce: Why does JC look like he’s ready to take on the Santa Clause series from Tim Allen?!?

While Justin Timberlake is the best-known former *NSYNC member, old school fans know JC Chasez was kind of the real MVP of the boy band thanks to his incredible vocals, hairstyles, and contributions to the music itself. Fans were very happy to see him on the app, but they did throw a joke or two out about his new look.

JC Chasez is 46 years old and has pretty much stayed out of the spotlight as of late. He was the second lead singer of *NSYNC alongside Justin Timberlake. The boy band formed in 1996 and rose to mainstream fandom before the band broke up in 2002. Timberlake has since attributed leaving the band to needing to get away from the “avalanche” that *NSYNC became with its popularity.

Following the end of *NSYNC, JC Chasez made his own album called Schizophrenic, which didn’t reach the kind of commercial success that the band's albums did. Down the line, Chasez used his songwriting abilities with acts like Matthew Morrison, David Archuleta, and The Backstreet Boys. In 2008, he was a judge on MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew in a gig that ran until 2012. In 2014, he was part of a tour of Jesus Christ Superstar and has continued to be part of music collaborations in recent years. In 2019, he and the rest of *NSYNC had an onstage reunion for the VMA Awards .