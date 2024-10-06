Watch These 8 Black-Led TV Shows to Get Your Horror Fix

Horror and TV have co-existed since the medium’s early days, including classic shows like The Twilight Zone and Alfred Hitchcock Presents. Of course, the genre has gone through lulls and resurgences. Unfortunately, Black-centric horror shows are rare occurrences despite being a massive demographic for the genre. However, the 2010s horror resurgence birthed multiple Black-led shows. Series like Black Box and The Passage have proven this audience is hungry for representation. These TV shows and others blend different elements with the Black American experience.

So, here are nine Black-led TV shows you need to watch your horror fix.

American Horror Story: Coven (2013-14)

The FX anthology series American Horror Story has a reputation for shocking story beats and otherworldly horror, and of course, its third season was no exception. It chronicled a group of Salem trial witches living in modern-day New Orleans. The thirteen-episode season saw the group living across multiple centuries while watching the happenings of the Miss Academy.

After Murder House and Asylum made a splash, AHS: Coven continued the horror by building around experimental flashbacks as it hopped between the present day and the group’s past lives. The bewitching miniseries tackled the group’s relationship and daily lives while delving into witchcraft, trauma, death, and aging. The series even explored sexuality, Black mysticism, and supernatural spectacle.

These circumstances were potent in crafting great performances from Angela Bassett and Gabourey Sidibe. The cast elevated the New Orleans witchy tale, including Sarah Paulson, Francis Conroy, Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, Patti LuPone, Lance Riddick, and Mike Colters. AHS: Coven received critical acclaim, strong ratings, and multiple Golden Globe, Emmy, SAG, Critics’ Choice awards and nominations. The season’s popularity led to a sequel season, Apocalypse.

Lovecraft Country (2020)

As one of the most influential Black dramas this decade, the acclaimed HBO series -- available with a Max subscription -- reinvented its best-selling source material with a science fiction twist. The series’ lone season saw the male protagonist’s road trip with his childhood friend and uncle to find his father in the 1950s Jim Crow South.

Lovecraft Country placed the iconic Green Book at the center of its American South racism narrative. The otherworldly series incorporated unexplained events with supernatural, horror, and Afrofuturism elements. Of course, these aspects emphasized the process of trauma and healing while revelations and secrets unfolded for the characters.

Blending genres translated to an acting showcase from Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Courtney B. Vance, and Aunjanue Ellis Taylor. Even the show’s supporting cast was substantial and consistent. Lovecraft Country became a critical and ratings hit with multiple Golden Globe, Emmy, SAG, Critics’ Choice awards and nominations. It even garnered internet cult status. Unfortunately, HBO rescinded its second-season order, cutting its time short.

Them (2020-present)

Available with a Prime Video subscription, this anthology series examines the issue of race in America through a Black lens. It delves into the subject throughout different periods. The first season sees a Black American family’s traumatic transition from North Carolina to California, while Season 2 follows a Black Los Angeles detective solving a gruesome murder case.

Them places America’s racial issues at the center of its Great Migration narrative. The timely anthology series blends issues with supernatural, horror, and Black mysticism. These aspects lean into trauma and healing. The paranormal element played through both seasons as Covenant centers around family, and The Scare analyzes police-citizen relationships.

Each season is an acting showcase for Deborah Ayorinde, with a great supporting cast surrounding her. The first season divided fans and critics over its alleged “Black trauma porn” narrative, while Season 2 garnered positive reception from reviewers and audiences.

Swarm (2023)

The Prime Video miniseries explored pop culture through a funhouse mirror. It delved into the increasingly one-sided parasocial relationship between celebrities and their fandoms. The seven-episode miniseries allowed viewers into the world of music fanatic Dre, whose fanaticism started enveloping her world, which drew comparisons to Beyonce and her Beyhive.

Centering itself around internet music fandom allowed Swarm to use Dre as a surrogate. Watching the miniseries put its merger of comedy, horror, and thriller on display. These elements came together to showcase themes of trauma, obsession, and murder. The themes were an outstanding background for parasocial relationships, the media, and the psychology of music fanaticism.

Mixing pop culture and horror garnered praise for lead Dominique Fishback's subtle and outlandish performance. Even the supporting cast, like Chloe Bailey, Damon Idris, Rory Culkin, Billie Eilish, and Nirine S. Brown, were standout performers. Swarm became an internet phenomenon, critical darling, and streaming hit with multiple Emmy nominations.

From (2022-present)

The ongoing sci-fi series takes horror and mystery to another level. The series centers around reluctant residents trying to escape the Township while facing unknown nocturnal creatures.

From veers into Twilight Zone territory with its fear of the unknown. Much like Twilight Zone and From's spiritual predecessor Lost, it blends science fiction with horror and mystery. Secrecy, the unknown, and otherness are a through-line for the series while delving into the complexity of family, grief, and loneliness.

Harold Perrineau’s emotions and expressions make him the perfect series lead. Co-stars Catalina Sandino Moreno, Ricky He, Scott McCord, and Corteon Moore also give outstanding performances. From continues strong with critical acclaim and several Saturn Award nominations.

The Other Black Girl (2023)

The Hulu streaming series drew on the work set by its best-selling namesake. The book’s foundation allowed the show to breathe life into the tale of a young editorial assistant experiencing strange occurrences once her publishing company hired another Black woman.

The Other Black Girl examined an unspoken blight – racism in corporate America. Like its source material, the series mixed satire with mystery, horror, and thriller elements, adding a layer of complexity to the focus. This aspect lent itself to exploring otherness, tokenism, and workplace culture. These themes allowed the story to tackle the “there can only be one” mentality, jealousy and envy in the workplace, toxic frenemies, and corporate wrongdoing.

Of course, the series’ main stars, Sinclair Daniel and Ashleigh Murray, brought the book to life with their excellent performances and palpable chemistry. Supporting stars like Garcelle Beauvais, Bellamy Young, and Brittany Adebumola, gave outstanding performances. Despite the show and its cast receiving critical acclaim, it ended after one season.

Archive 81 (2022)

The Netflix streaming series took the basis of its beloved podcast namesake to another level. The podcast’s storytelling translated to real life as the series followed a young archivist who finds himself questioning the mysterious disappearance of a female director and a burned building.

Archive 81 took cues from its source by centering its narrative on found footage and cults. Following these aspects allowed the show to blend mystery thriller, supernatural, and horror. Doing so guided the story into exploring the past, occult, and paranormal happenings in Dan’s research. These themes made the series’ planned interactions and Dan’s connection to the mystery more potent.

Mamoudou Athie proved he was leading man material with its intricate performance. Other standout performances came from castmates like Dina Shihabi and Martin Donovan. The otherworldly series’ critical acclaim and consistent numbers couldn’t save it from being canceled after one season.

Kindred (2022)

The Hulu streaming series brought Octavia Butler’s sci-fi classic to the screen. The book-to-screen adaptation centered around a young woman experiencing a time loop between 2016 and 19th-century Maryland.

Bringing the Afrofuturism classic to life allowed Kindred to explore time travel and slavery-related trauma. Leaning into these ideals fostered a mix of science fiction and psychological thriller. Tapping into trauma and historical context ran throughout the series while delving into blood relationships, interracial marriage, and American history.

Mallori Johnson left her mark in her onscreen debut, bringing every facet of Dana to life. Her supporting castmates, like Elsa Davis, Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, and Gayle Rankin, helped elevate Johnson’s performance. The alternative time-traveling series received critical praise, but the praise couldn’t save Kindred from cancellation after one season.

These Black-led horror series will leave viewers either scared, curious, laughing, or shocked upon their first viewing or revisit. Of course, other honorable mentions like The Changeling, Horror Noire, and October Faction have won audiences over despite their short runs.

These Black-led horror series will leave viewers either scared, curious, laughing, or shocked upon their first viewing or revisit. Of course, other honorable mentions like The Changeling, Horror Noire, and October Faction have won audiences over despite their short runs.