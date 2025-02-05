The Internet Can't Stop Making The Same Wild Comment As Kanye West Puts Bianca Censori's Sheer Bodysuit Up For Sale After Grammy's Brouhaha

It’s perhaps no surprise that Kanye West started making headlines both before and after all the 2025 Grammy performances happened and awards were given out, even if not very much of it had to do with the actual Grammy ceremony or telecast. Instead, the rapper and wife Bianca Censori caused massive social media ripples over the model’s completely sheer bodysuit, earning the ire of more conservative viewers like Meghan McCain, as well as rumors of legal ramifications. With that dust settled, another bodysuit sparked a different kind of online reaction.

West celebrated Yeezy’s new line of women’s clothing, for lack of a more appropriate word, by hitting up his sporadically populated social media accounts to promote a sheer black bodysuit now being sold on the brand’s website. One post still shown on Instagram includes a short clip of Censori wearing the bodysuit in an unidentifiable location while stretching. And while that share certain earned some over-the-top fan comments, it was the picture accompanying it that caused chaos.

The Grammy-winning rapper also shared, and then later deleted, a standalone shot of the new black bodysuit. Beyond the fashion-specific comments, fans were quick to point out a visual aberration in the fabric that some were convinced looked like a human face. And everyone reacted really calmly and without any hyperbole involved. As if.

The piece, which can still be seen in Ye’s X post about Yeezy’s new line, inspired an amusing array of specter-spotting comments from fans who didn’t exactly seem eager to spend money on anything he’s selling. Before the IG post was deleted, some of the comments that appeared can be seen below (via Daily Mail):

There’s a face in there… looks like it’s trying to escape.

it's his wife! She trapped

Thought I was crazy man... and mfers talkin about the actual fit and not that demon face that's on it.

It's not clear whether or not those kinds of comments are the reason why West deleted the initial post, but considering he left the others up, it's not the least convincing assumption to fall back on. In any case, someone else shared the same pic on X, which sparked a secondary round of comments about the questionably mysterious look of the bodysuit. Although these were a bit more sarcastic and ridiculous.

That's Kanye's face. He face planted after putting baby powder on. - @BrandonC204

Is it jayz - @Monicavandeuse1

Is this a rorschach test or what? - @SniffsGlue

It’s the ‘shroud of who gives a fuck’ - @AntGunner82

No someone was eating a powder sugar donut. @CoquinaKeyGang

Unfortunately, the amusing comments aimed at the visual weirdness were more or less outweighed by comments that were far ruder about West and Censori in regards to revealing clothing. But we're not going to put any focus on that, because those are the kinds of comments that sparke the ire of demons who haunt bodysuits.

For what it's worth, Kim Kardashian herself reportedly isn't all that bothered by Censori's fashion choices in terms of fashion itself, even if she may not want her kids to be around half-nudity so often.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If all of these fans are seeing spooky faces and other things within the fabric of the Yeezy bodysuit, one can only wonder how many ghosts they'd find inside the house that Jaden Smith wore on his head at the Grammys.