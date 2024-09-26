What Is Swatting? Jennifer Aniston Just Went Through It And It Really Spotlights The Absolute Nonsense A Lot Of Famous Celebrities Deal With

A disturbing and problematic trend that has largely been aligned with the gaming community, the act of swatting has also been part of the world of Hollywood celebrities for years, and Jennifer Aniston is reportedly the latest victim. Ahead of The Morning Show Season 4 hitting the 2024 TV schedule, the Friends vet was said to be shocked after police showed up at her pricey mansion after dark, inquiring about her well-being.

What Is Swatting?

Essentially, swatting is an evolved version of a bomb threat, though usually regarding personal targets instead of businesses or public locations. It involves someone contacting authorities and relaying false claims tied to a particular address, with said claims usually indicating some kind of criminal behavior is taking place, with the goal being to provoke the police to quickly investigate, leading to much confusion and wasted time after it’s realized the person at the address has no clue what’s happening.

The term itself stems from the advanced way these calls are set up so that the information given is deemed sensitive or dangerous enough to require the response of actual S.W.A.T. team members. Many times the act is committed by teenagers due to internet- or gaming-based feuds , and while it might seem like a fairly innocent gag, the combined total of false reports each year leads to tens of thousands of dollars being spent for nothing, and occasionally can result in injury and/or death .

What Happened With Jennifer Aniston's Swatting Incident?

Law enforcement agents were allegedly contacted during the evening of Friday, September 20, and were given the address to Aniston's $21 million mansion. The caller apparently claimed they were concerned about the person living at the residence, saying they weren't doing so well, and allegedly suggested the person may be suicidal. The caller requested a welfare check take place, but all without identifying either the "friend" or their own name.

Police showed up at Aniston's home after midnight, according to TMZ, and the actress' security team is said to have been shocked to have anyone showing up at that time. It was only at this point when the cops realized whose home they were at, and the Murder Mystery franchise star apparently spoke to them directly and confirmed she was both feeling fine and did not have any intentions to self-harm.

In attempts to avoid any similar instances popping up in the future, the police will reportedly contact Aniston's security team directly if any similar calls are made in the future, so that they can inquire about her safety without making a trip and disturbing anyone. But this case may not be over just yet, as the cops are said to be treating this instance as a case of swatting, with an official investigation taking place.

Though Aniston may be the latest celeb to face such an annoying and disruptive hoax, she's certainly not the first. Back in 2012 and 2013, a rash of star-based swattings took place, with targets including Justin Bieber, Ashton Kutcher, Chris Brown, Rihanna, and more. More recently in 2023, police dealt with a series of calls pointing them to Nicki Minaj's home, saying that she was abusing her two-year-old son in one instance, and that she'd been shot in another.

Keanu Reeves also dealt with police showing up for a needless welfare check in 2023 after someone called and said they hadn't heard from a female friend in a while, citing his address during the call. As great as it is that these instances went down without anyone actually getting hurt, it only takes one wrong move for a situation like this to take a turn for the worse.

When not having to explain away any worries about her mental state, Jennifer Aniston is now currently promoting her new children’s book Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life and the good cause that’s attached. The book’s debut on October 1 coincides with the launch of The Clydeo Fund, which will raise money for animal rescue organizations all over the world.

Here’s hoping everyone can look forward to a future free from the threat of being swatted, intentionally or accidentally, and that those responsible for the purposeful reports are identified accordingly.