90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Kenny And Armando Mourn The Loss Of Their Dog

Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio returned to the small screen for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Season 5 cast, and they've been just as wholesome as ever. Unfortunately, being the franchise's most seemingly perfect couple does not make them immune to tragedies and setbacks. Ahead of the latest episode hitting TLC and streaming (with a Max subscription), the pair shared the sad announcement that their dog Toffee, who was introduced in the latest season, has passed away.

Kenny and Armando made a joint statement on Instagram explaining what happened with Toffee, and paid homage to a pet that clearly meant a lot to both of them during the shortened time they had with her. In their words:

We have some sad news, you guys met our little Toffee this season on The Other Way. Toffee had an incident a couple days ago and was rushed to the Vet hospital where her heart stopped and unfortunately they could not revive her. This unexpected, sudden loss has hit us hard. Toffee was with us just a short time, a year and 9 months and quickly became a huge part of our family. She helped mend my broken heart after Truffles passed and we are beyond heartbroken. Our Frenchie Mika loved her sister so much, they were a bonded pair & is lost right now without her. We tried to give Toffee a great, happy and adventurous life and she lived it to the fullest. *Please swipe through the pictures & videos and see how amazing she was, a big part of our family and the unconditional love she gave us. She is sorely missed. We love you Toffee 🐾

As previously mentioned, Toffee is not the dog that Kenny originally moved with when he traveled to Mexico. That canine, Truffles, passed away in January of 2022. Toffee might've been a new pet meant to help alleviate the loss of the previous one, but as we saw in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, she traveled with the family quite a bit, so whatever the reason, she made a big impact on reality stars. That's evidenced enough by the pictures shared as part of their post, in which the dog is seen all over the place:

It's disappointing to see these two suffering any kind of emotional trauma, especially when it seemed like they just emerged from their most complicated storyline to date. While there were mild cracks in the relationship when Kenny tried to acclimate to Mexico, which meant having to decide whether to leave his family behind in the United States or not, the real issue surfaced when the topic of children came up.

After debating if Kenny was too old to have a child in his 60s, the couple eventually decided to try having a child together via surrogacy. This would be the second child in the Kenny/Armando household, which would possibly mean another sweet kid like Hannah to take Barbiecore pictures with.

As of writing, there are no clues on whether or not Kenny and Armando have welcomed a second child into their home ahead of Toffee's death. Considering we don't know 100% when their scenes were filmed, there's a possibility the surrogate mother is still expecting or there was a delay in the process. We might even find the answer before the end of the season, so we'll just have to wait and see what happens. In the meantime, here's hoping the couple is coping with the death of Toffee well and will find a way to heal during this sad time.

Catch Kenny and Armando on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which airs new episodes on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The season is still going strong, so there's plenty of time to catch up on Max and be ready for next week's episode.