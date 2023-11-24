90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed And Liz Had Us Thinking They Were Getting Married, But Looks Like Things May Have Changed

90 Day: The Last Resort was a trying time for all cast members involved, but it had a few happy endings. Despite getting in hot water with Liz Woods thanks to Angela Deem, Big Ed Brown was able to win back his girlfriend, and even proposed to her at the end. It wasn't too surprising, considering Ed and Liz's wedding invites leaked ahead of the spinoff, but the latest speculation might shock fans. It's possible they are seeing other people on social media, so something seemingly changed between the happy ending to the spinoff and now.

Fans have tracked both Ed and Liz on social media and noticed them spending time with other people and not each other as of late. A Reddit user posted a since-deleted Instagram story of Liz enjoying drinks with a man, and based on the neck, it is very likely not Ed. Days before that story was shared, Big Ed posted that he was at a hockey game and shared several photos of him brushed up against a mystery woman:

Ed's pictures could be seen as innocent enough, but revisit some of his past fights with Liz with a Max subscription, and I think it's more than safe to say she wouldn't like seeing him taking photos that close with another woman. Liz has frequently pointed to Ed being overly friendly to other women, and it's caused issues in their relationship. Ed has shown similar jealousy issues with Liz and even accused her of being in a secret relationship at one point.

One major question I have is if the 90 Day Fiancé stars split after marriage or if the wedding never happened. There's also a possibility that they're still married and just going through a rough patch, or they're trolling all their fans who follow them on social media. Let's not forget this is the same couple who had major editing errors in their blowup fight one season, so I'm always a tad suspicious of any "reveals" that would set up an entertaining storyline on a future spinoff.

If the split is legit, however, it's another mark against 90 Day: The Last Resort for being an effective counseling retreat for cast members. I previously wrote about the TLC spinoff feeling fake for allowing too much alcohol and partying, and occasionally resulting in more drama between couples that might've otherwise been avoided. Big Ed and Liz felt like the biggest success story to come out of the spinoff, so if they aren't doing well, I wouldn't want to be a couple signed on for a possible. Season 2.

We have no idea when Ed and Liz may show up again in 90 Day Fiancé, but The Last Resort is available to stream right now on Max and Discovery+. It's a solid watch that I'd recommend as a longtime fan of the franchise, though, as mentioned, I'm not sure it's the best couples therapy series in terms of effectiveness.