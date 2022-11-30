White Lotus Fans Have Made Countless Memes Out Of The Show, And There's One I Can't Get Sick Of

HBO has always been a hub for quality TV programming, and there are a number of mega hits currently airing. Right now the show on everyone's lips is Mike White's Emmy-winning comedy The White Lotus, which is deep into its second season. Given its somewhat outrageous contents, White Lotus has been meme fodder throughout all of Season 2, although there's one that I can't get enough of. Namely, recognizable clips of people dancing with the theme song edited over them.

The White Lotus theme sequence was universally embraced when the show's premiere season aired on HBO back in the summer of 2021. Fans were hyped to see it back for Season 2, which included an alternate version and a sick dance beat. And every Sunday when new episodes roll around, memes around the song start circulating on Twitter. Case in point, this classic viral video of Azealia Banks dancing with a machete, set to that iconic track.

I will never skip the Intro of The White Lotus pic.twitter.com/WjwSpsfN80November 23, 2022 See more

Points were made. While there are some long or boring theme songs that inspire me to use the "skip credits" option when streaming, The White Lotus is definitely not in that category. The song and the sequence itself are both bops, and I find myself singing along to the tune in the days following each new episode. No skips indeed.

The meme format of videos/movie scenes compiled with the White Lotus theme song gets me every time, especially depending on what the clip is. For example, this one featuring footage from Call Me by Your Name almost made spit out my coffee one morning. Check it out:

Me when the White Lotus theme song comes on pic.twitter.com/4D8ifRgDoWNovember 21, 2022 See more

Dancing clips like this pop up anytime hit song drop online, although they're usually pop music rather than a TV theme song. But you can't deny the slap-ery of the White Lotus theme song, especially in Season 2. More sentiments about ignoring the skip button came in another viral tweets, case in point:

me ignoring the skip intro button when the white lotus theme comes on pic.twitter.com/ktyIu1Dxw7November 21, 2022 See more

Another funny take on this meme featured none other than Vice President Kamala Harris. The VP has been the subject of countless memes, starting during her campaign trial and continuing over the years. As such, we should have probably expected to see Harris included in all the White Lotus content, especially since there are multiple video of her dancing online.

there’s no such thing as “skip intro” when the White Lotus theme song comes on pic.twitter.com/k2xqPmLCQKNovember 19, 2022 See more

The memes about The White Lotus' theme song came before Season 2 even started. As you can see with another hit tweet, which features the truly iconic footage of Lindsay Lohan (who recently returned to acting) dancing in Mykonos. Check out the delightful mashup below,

so excited to hear the white lotus theme song again every week pic.twitter.com/skmsTvurc1October 27, 2022 See more

Luckily for us all, there are still a few more weeks of The White Lotus Season 2. Tensions are building with all the characters, as fans debate who might be the body (or bodies) that were teased in the cold open. Although perhaps the biggest tragedy is that the theme song will no longer be playing every Sunday for the fans.

The White Lotus airs new episodes Sundays on HBO. Be sure to check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch. Although the next show's theme songs will have some big shoes to fill.