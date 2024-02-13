More Evidence Ben Affleck's Super Bowl Dunkin' Ads Have Been Wildly Successful

Ben Affleck had yet another successful collaboration with Dunkin’ Donuts recently. In one of the funniest Super Bowl LVIII commercials , viewers got a glimpse of Affleck’s new boy band, the DunKings, busting some cheesy moves in their signature orange tracksuits. On the surface, this may sound like a wild idea for an ad, but it seems to have paid off. That assertion comes from the fact that we have more evidence that Affleck's latest donut and coffee-connected advertisements have been wildly successful.

Dunkin’s star-studded Super Bowl ad for 2024 had Ben Affleck, his pal, Matt Damon, Tom Brady, and more. In the promo, they walked the walk and interrupted JLo’s recording session to showing off their musical stylings as The DunKings. The true stars of the show, however, may have been those brightly-colored orange tracksuits, and fans apparently wanted in on the merch. TMZ reports that the donut chain sold out of their new tracksuits 19 minutes after they went on sale on the official site this past Monday.

Since the track jacket/pants combo and the DunKings bucket hat sold out so quickly, it marked a record-breaking milestone. It's now the chain’s the fastest-selling collection. I guess, if anything, this seemingly shows that a lot of people were digging that boy band vibe. There are also still more items on the way, as, at the moment, you can pre-order DunKing Tumbler and track pants on the site.

This latest piece of information adds on to the details that have surfaced in recent days. It was specifically reported that Ben Affleck makes an insane amount of money from these gigs, as he supposedly earns $10 million per ad.

Why so much money? Well, when the ad drops, Dunkin’ Donuts truly benefits from donut sales more than any other day in history apparently. And, in return, the A-list actor also benefits from sky-rocketing sales. It must be sweet to make such cash by way of a collaboration with a brand you've loved your whole life. And, honestly, it's hard to argue with the buzz the ads get based on how fun they are.

Ben Affleck scored a Dunkin' Super Bowl ad in 2023, which proved to be very popular. In it, JLo humorously yelled at her hubby, who was working the drive-thru. Some delightful outtakes from the commercial were later released, which featured customers being joyfully surprised to see the Oscar-winning actor taking their order. Additionally, there was also a Dunkin’ spot that saw Affleck teaming up with Ice Spice to advertise, well, the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink, which is so on-brand and perfect for the rapper.

Then, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio was lucky to work with the Argo director on a couple of commercials (even if she had no idea who he was), and rapper Jack Harlow appeared in another. With so many stars appearing with the Good Will Hunting actor, it’s no wonder fans are responding by taking pleasure in sweet donuts, coffee and orange tracksuits.

I can't see the wild success of Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ Donuts commercials stopping anytime soon, especially now that the DunKing look seems to be in. I'm curious as to what other ads and he and the company drop as the year goes. It's likely that you yourself may come across them while watching the various shows on the 2024 TV schedule.