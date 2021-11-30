The Voice’s Wendy Moten Reveals Injuries After Fall On Live TV

Spoilers ahead for the November 29 episode of The Voice.

Wendy Moten gave viewers a scare on The Voice last week when she tripped over a speaker and fell following a live performance with Blake Shelton’s team and had to be helped off the stage. And while she appeared with host Carson Daly shortly after to report that she was “a little bruised,” but okay, she has now revealed the extent of her injuries, and it’s a bit more significant than we originally thought.

The accident occurred during the Top 12 Eliminations show on November 23. Following a Team Blake Shelton performance of “Sugar Pie Honey Bunch,” Wendy Moten fell as the stage was being cleared so that Carson Daly could announce more results. Six days later, during The Voice’s Top 10 performance show November 29, Moten gave an update on her condition, revealing that she was hospitalized later that night after the show.

My right elbow is broken. My left hand is fractured here at my wrist, so I fell down pretty hard.

Those are no small injuries and go to prove how strong Wendy Moten is. Because even though she had assistance, she was able to walk off stage following the fall, and she seemed in good spirits when she spoke to Carson Daly shortly after. Even more, Moten was back for the Top 10 Performances this week ready to go, showing off casts on both arms to Blake Shelton via Zoom as they held a virtual rehearsal.

Because rehearsals were held after last week's elimination show when Wendy Moten was in the hospital, she missed her in-person mentor session with coach Blake Shelton. This week’s theme was Challenge Week, where the remaining contestants were assigned songs outside of their typical genres. Moten laughed about not needing any more challenges after the fall.

I know it’s Challenge Week, but good Lord!

Wendy Moten performed “Jolene,” a traditional country song by Dolly Parton, with her costume covering the casts on her arms. But if the singer felt challenged by the song, it definitely didn’t show. Check out Moten’s live performance less than a week after taking that scary fall:

The coaches praised Moten following her performance, not only for her restraint and respectful rendition but for fighting such adversity to even get on stage after suffering her injuries. Kelly Clarkson said she’d been in touch with Moten this week and saw the struggles she was having.



Kudos to you for even being on this stage right now and getting this done, because you know what you’ve got and it’s worth it. And also to come out here as if nothing happened to you and you’re perfectly fine and to tell a story like that and in such a sorrowful way. It was so beautifully sad, which is like my favorite kind of music. So well done. Well done.

Blake Shelton, who nabbed Wendy Moten in the Blind Auditions after she turned all four coaches’ chairs, echoed Kelly Clarkson’s sentiments about how strong his artist is. He said Moten’s focus is on getting to The Voice’s Season 21 finale, as it should be.

By the way, America, I’ve never seen a better example of strength and perseverance and fearlessness standing on this stage, not losing focus on what she came here to do, which is to win this thing!

Two contestants will be eliminated on Tuesday, November 30, with the Top 8 advancing to next week's Semifinals on NBC.