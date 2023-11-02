Whoopi Goldberg Praised Kim Kardashian's New Nipple Bra, But Joy Behar Has Another Boob-Specific Request For SKIMS

Kim Kardashian has been known to take some big swings with her shapewear and clothing brand SKIMS, with items such as her divisive yet super popular swim gloves and micro-bikini tops that are no bigger than a tortilla chip . She even widened the vagina area of the SKIMS bodysuit after getting feedback from her sister Khloé. The latest addition to her multibillion-dollar company is all about the nipple, with a bra that will make customers “always look cold,” and while Whoopi Goldberg had nothing but praise for the reality star, Joy Behar made another boob-related request.

Of course the SKIMS nipple bra would come up as a hot topic for the co-hosts of The View, as they showed Kim Kardashian’s tongue-in-cheek ad about how climate change is affecting women’s ability to show off their nipples. Joy Behar pointed out that for years women have been trying to cover up their nipples, even pulling out a pair of nipple covers, as she told her colleagues in a clip from The View what her biggest concern was when it came to her chest:

When they come up with something about drooping boobies, then we'll talk.

Joy Behar continued, saying that Kim Kardashian thinks it’s a “fashion thing now” to show your nipples, and she’s not wrong. For over a year — since Florence Pugh terrified people by showing her nipples in a sheer Valentino gown — we’ve seen a number of celebrities embracing the see-through trend .

However, Whoopi Goldberg argued the issue is bigger than fashion, pointing out just how meaningful the nipple bra might be for some women, including those with breast cancer. She said:

It’s great for women who have had mastectomies. It’s great if you have nipples that are not functioning the way or looking the way you are comfortable.

Joy Behar agreed that she appreciated what the moderator said about mastectomies, and all of the women showed admiration for Kim Kardashian’s hustle, especially in the way she centered the marketing of the bra around climate change. Whoopi Goldberg continued:

I’m just so proud of this girl, because 10 percent of the benefits are going to the climate change. Because, you know, she’s talking about making nipples erect, so you want to be chillier. I mean, she’s got a sense of humor with it, but it’s really, really good.

Sunny Hostin also pointed out that staying aware of the trends was part of what made SKIMS a $4 billion business , and you have to respect what Kim Kardashian is doing as a businesswoman. Hostin continued:

There is a climate change issue. There's an issue with so many women and men suffering from breast cancer. I thought it was so ingenious. My first reaction was, ‘I don't want erect nipples,’ and then I thought, ‘Hmm, maybe I do want erect nipples.’

Regardless of what you think about Kim Kardashian’s new nipple bra, she’s certainly got the women of The View talking about beauty standards and the sexualization of women’s bodies. You can see the segment for yourself below.