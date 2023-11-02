Whoopi Goldberg Praised Kim Kardashian's New Nipple Bra, But Joy Behar Has Another Boob-Specific Request For SKIMS
The co-hosts of The View weigh in.
Kim Kardashian has been known to take some big swings with her shapewear and clothing brand SKIMS, with items such as her divisive yet super popular swim gloves and micro-bikini tops that are no bigger than a tortilla chip. She even widened the vagina area of the SKIMS bodysuit after getting feedback from her sister Khloé. The latest addition to her multibillion-dollar company is all about the nipple, with a bra that will make customers “always look cold,” and while Whoopi Goldberg had nothing but praise for the reality star, Joy Behar made another boob-related request.
Of course the SKIMS nipple bra would come up as a hot topic for the co-hosts of The View, as they showed Kim Kardashian’s tongue-in-cheek ad about how climate change is affecting women’s ability to show off their nipples. Joy Behar pointed out that for years women have been trying to cover up their nipples, even pulling out a pair of nipple covers, as she told her colleagues in a clip from The View what her biggest concern was when it came to her chest:
Joy Behar continued, saying that Kim Kardashian thinks it’s a “fashion thing now” to show your nipples, and she’s not wrong. For over a year — since Florence Pugh terrified people by showing her nipples in a sheer Valentino gown — we’ve seen a number of celebrities embracing the see-through trend.
However, Whoopi Goldberg argued the issue is bigger than fashion, pointing out just how meaningful the nipple bra might be for some women, including those with breast cancer. She said:
Joy Behar agreed that she appreciated what the moderator said about mastectomies, and all of the women showed admiration for Kim Kardashian’s hustle, especially in the way she centered the marketing of the bra around climate change. Whoopi Goldberg continued:
Sunny Hostin also pointed out that staying aware of the trends was part of what made SKIMS a $4 billion business, and you have to respect what Kim Kardashian is doing as a businesswoman. Hostin continued:
Regardless of what you think about Kim Kardashian’s new nipple bra, she’s certainly got the women of The View talking about beauty standards and the sexualization of women’s bodies. You can see the segment for yourself below.
Some good points were made regarding mastectomies and women feeling comfortable with their bodies, and who knows? Maybe SKIMS already has a bra that can help Joy Behar with her own concerns. You can catch The View at 11 a.m. ET weekdays on ABC, and be sure to check out our 2023 TV schedule to see what premieres are coming for the rest of the year.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Nick Venable
By Adam Holmes
By Dirk Libbey
By Carly Levy
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley