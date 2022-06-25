Kim Kardashian Says It’s Sister Khloé’s ‘Lucky Day’ After Making Intimate Change To Her SKIMS Bodysuit Line

Kim Kardashian wears a lot of hats these days. Not only are she and her family big stars on the Hulu streaming platform now, but she’s also a burgeoning lawyer in the wake of her success in passing the “baby bar.” And, of course, the 41-year-old runs a multi-billion-dollar shapewear brand in SKIMS as well. However, even her little sister, Khloé Kardashian, had some complaints about the latter company’s signature bodysuit line… down there. Have no fear, though, because Kim K said of late that they’re making an intimate design change on that front – making today apparently Khloé’s “lucky day.”

As fans might recall, Khloé Kardashian had a specific “bone to pick” with the SKIMS CEO during the first season of Hulu’s The Kardashians. She complained that the crotch surface area for the bodysuit was but a “sliver,” saying that the coverage needed to be wider with a “little more fabric” for those like her with a “bigger vagina than most.” And Kim Kardashian seemingly took the hilarious criticism to heart. She shared on her Instagram Stories, via People:

@khloekardashian it's your lucky day!!! I'm in a @skims design meeting and we're going to widen the shapewear bodysuit Vagina area just for you #TheKhloeKut.

The reality star continued that SKIMS is in fact “changing a few things” following all the feedback from her customers, too. (Hopefully, that one barely-there bodysuit that Kim Kardashian likes to work out in is going back to the drawing board.) She added that Khloé “would be so proud.” I guess, move over then, Spanx, because there’s a new body inclusive shapewear in town. But let’s be honest, following a recent SKIMS photoshopping controversy, the optics of this sudden evolution is a good play.

Still, Khloé Kardashian is likely indeed very proud of these efforts on behalf of her vagina. As we also saw on The Kardashians, inclusivity is a huge part of the brand messaging for the denim company that the mother of one works with: Good American. Segments of several episodes were actually dedicated to casting calls for the corporation, where Khloe and the CEO were on the hunt for models of all sizes, genders and races for brand ambassador roles.

Obviously, the new series still featured some of the same drama we became familiar with through years of E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Namely, Kim K’s infamous sex tape came up again – and Ray J has his own bone to pick with that renewed storyline. And in the final episodes, after weeks of showcasing their attempts to work on their relationship, Tristan Thompson’s third known time cheating on Khloé came to light, only this time it was also a paternity scandal to boot.

Nevertheless, the reality series did follow through on the promise that it would be focusing more closely on the family’s various business endeavors with the reality series. Along with SKIMS and Good American taking center stage, so too did Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh wellness brand, as seen through a collaboration with Benny Drama and early talks with Gwyneth Paltrow and her famous goop company. So it seems certain that this won't be the last we hear about Kim's brand and how she's making it more accessible for Khloé and others.

No matter what’s going on around them, it always feels like onwards and upwards for the Kardashian-Jenners, doesn't it? Fans can check out all the episodes of Season 1 of their show streaming with a Hulu subscription. But, show of hands, whose also checking out the forthcoming “Khloé Kut” too?