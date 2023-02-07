90 Day Fiancé Fans Share Furious Reactions To Discovery+ Latest Schedule Tweak For The Other Way Season 4

Daniele and Yohan walking through the Dominican Republic
(Image credit: TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has already created a lot of conversation amongst fans, though it's not just the drama happening with new Season 4 cast that's causing a stir online. While some fans are talking about Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo's rough start or Jen Boucher's latest defense of Rishi Singh, the cord-cutting audience is up in arms for a whole other reason. It seems like the 90 Day Fiancé franchise stopped releasing episodes early on Discovery+, and those who subscribed are furious about it. 

Discovery+ subscribers have typically enjoyed watching new episodes of their favorite 90 Day Fiancé shows on Sunday mornings, hours ahead of the official premiere of the episode on TLC in primetime. For some reason, that trend has mysteriously stopped with the arrival of The Other Way Season 4, and the change hasn't gone unnoticed by quite a few who previously enjoyed it: 

It seems as though there are quite a few people out there who grew accustomed to seeing 90 Day Fiancé episodes early, and it's impacting their Sunday schedules. Now, instead of waking up and being treated to the messiest relationships on television, they have to wait until the evening like those of us who watch on TLC: 

Personally, I think it'd be too early in the morning to face some of the wild drama I've encountered from 90 Day Fiancé stars like Angela Deem and the like, but to each their own. There's a community of people who enjoyed watching the franchise first thing in the morning, and now they're being robbed of the ability to do that, thanks to the latest change by Discovery+. Some even say they are considering cancelling: 

Some fans are trying to get the streamer's attention by using their wallets and signaling their displeasure at the new situation. Some 90 Day Fiancé fans even posted pictures of their canceled subscriptions and the message that they won't return if early episode releases are gone.

While we can only speculate how or why this sudden and unexpected change happened, it is worth noting that Discovery+ may cease to be at some point later this year. Those with a Discovery+ and HBO Max subscription will see both services merged into a new service reportedly called "Max." So, for those who are dropping their subscriptions, there is likely only going to be more change to come. 

It might be important, however, for 90 Day Fiancé fans to make their hopes and expectations known ahead of the franchise's debut on the new Max service. Though it's unclear what offerings will be available on the new service when it launches in full, and some streamers have started pulling some legacy content in recent months. 

Regardless, seems like some subscribers want to make it known that the current way Discovery+ releases shows is not alright, and it's apparently not something that's just exclusive to the 90 Day-franchise.

A simple solution to stop all this outrage would be for Discovery+ to resume giving its subscribers early access to episodes of new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé and its spinoffs. Thus far, though, it doesn't seem like there's any sign of that happening or any word on if those days are gone. Subscribers may just have to wait and see what happens next Sunday, and if these first two weeks of The Other Way Season 4 were just a fluke. 

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 airs on TLC on Sundays beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. For now, that seems to be the only time people get to see new episodes, but we'll see what happens in the coming weeks!

