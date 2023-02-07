90 Day Fiancé Fans Share Furious Reactions To Discovery+ Latest Schedule Tweak For The Other Way Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has already created a lot of conversation amongst fans, though it's not just the drama happening with new Season 4 cast that's causing a stir online. While some fans are talking about Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo's rough start or Jen Boucher's latest defense of Rishi Singh, the cord-cutting audience is up in arms for a whole other reason. It seems like the 90 Day Fiancé franchise stopped releasing episodes early on Discovery+, and those who subscribed are furious about it.

Discovery+ subscribers have typically enjoyed watching new episodes of their favorite 90 Day Fiancé shows on Sunday mornings, hours ahead of the official premiere of the episode on TLC in primetime. For some reason, that trend has mysteriously stopped with the arrival of The Other Way Season 4, and the change hasn't gone unnoticed by quite a few who previously enjoyed it:

Bout to cancel @discoveryplus+No early access to 90 Day Fiance the Other Way 2 weeks in a row. What's the point??#90dayfiancetheotherwayFebruary 5, 2023 See more

It seems as though there are quite a few people out there who grew accustomed to seeing 90 Day Fiancé episodes early, and it's impacting their Sunday schedules. Now, instead of waking up and being treated to the messiest relationships on television, they have to wait until the evening like those of us who watch on TLC:

@discoveryplus no 90 Day Fiancé the other way??? Do you know how many Sunday mornings you’ve ruined? 😩February 5, 2023 See more

Personally, I think it'd be too early in the morning to face some of the wild drama I've encountered from 90 Day Fiancé stars like Angela Deem and the like, but to each their own. There's a community of people who enjoyed watching the franchise first thing in the morning, and now they're being robbed of the ability to do that, thanks to the latest change by Discovery+. Some even say they are considering cancelling:

I'm about to drop @discoveryplus because I only really like it for early access to 90 Day Fiance so if they're dropping the early access, I might as well save my money and just watch it at its regular time or on the TLC app I'm not paying for. Silly decision on their part.February 5, 2023 See more

Some fans are trying to get the streamer's attention by using their wallets and signaling their displeasure at the new situation. Some 90 Day Fiancé fans even posted pictures of their canceled subscriptions and the message that they won't return if early episode releases are gone.

Bye @discoveryplus. You took away the only reason I even had a subscription. pic.twitter.com/K5g691bqvbFebruary 5, 2023 See more

While we can only speculate how or why this sudden and unexpected change happened, it is worth noting that Discovery+ may cease to be at some point later this year. Those with a Discovery+ and HBO Max subscription will see both services merged into a new service reportedly called "Max." So, for those who are dropping their subscriptions, there is likely only going to be more change to come.

The 2023 Television Schedule (Image credit: HBO Max) Check out what's coming to television in 2023.

It might be important, however, for 90 Day Fiancé fans to make their hopes and expectations known ahead of the franchise's debut on the new Max service. Though it's unclear what offerings will be available on the new service when it launches in full, and some streamers have started pulling some legacy content in recent months.

Regardless, seems like some subscribers want to make it known that the current way Discovery+ releases shows is not alright, and it's apparently not something that's just exclusive to the 90 Day-franchise.

@discoveryplus so are you just going to air 90 day the other way when you want to? You seem to do that a lot with differences shows. #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance will be cancelling my subscription 👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻February 5, 2023 See more

A simple solution to stop all this outrage would be for Discovery+ to resume giving its subscribers early access to episodes of new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé and its spinoffs. Thus far, though, it doesn't seem like there's any sign of that happening or any word on if those days are gone. Subscribers may just have to wait and see what happens next Sunday, and if these first two weeks of The Other Way Season 4 were just a fluke.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 airs on TLC on Sundays beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. For now, that seems to be the only time people get to see new episodes, but we'll see what happens in the coming weeks!