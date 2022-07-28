Why A Married 90 Day Fiance’ Cast Member Is In Danger Of Deportation

90 Day Fiancé starts with two couples from different parts of the world attempting to build a life together in the United States; unfortunately, that doesn’t always work out. When a breakup happens, we usually hear about the immigrant cast member facing deportation. It’s not too often we hear it happening when the couple gets married, though, yet that’s precisely what’s happening with Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs. Julia is in danger of deportation, and thanks to her social media, we recently learned why.

Hot off the heels of their latest 90 Day Diaries episode, where we learned more about Brandon's parents' future on the farm , Julia revealed she’s having issues with her green card. The Russian immigrant laid out what’s happening and why her green card might result in her eventual deportation:

Questions about my green card. Yes, it expires. We were supposed to apply six months in advance, but we didn’t apply since we don’t have more than one document where my name is indicated (buying a house, renting a house, loans). This situation threatens (deportation), but we are trying to do everything.

Unfortunately, it looks like Julia and Brandon weren't able to re-apply for Julia’s green card, and now she’s in danger of removal from the U.S. as a result. If she can’t come up with the appropriate paperwork, there’s a chance she may have to return to Russia. Julia did note in a later update (via Screen Rant ) that she and Brandon successfully got a home loan, which will at least give her one document with her name on it. If they get a house soon, hopefully, that will be all the documentation she needs for renewing her green card.

The process for staying in the U.S. is complicated for those from other countries, as 90 Day Fiancé viewers may already know. While it’s rare for fans to see married couples of the franchise encounter these struggles, there are plenty of times in which a couple ends their marriage, and it puts one of their statuses in the United States in jeopardy. Natalie Mordovtseva encountered those exact struggles when she left Mike Youngquist, as did Larissa Santos Lima when her marriage ended with Colt Johnson.

With that said, Larissa is still in the United States despite her past arrests and other threats of deportation . If Larissa is able to stay in the U.S., perhaps Julia will have the same luck and be able to correct her green card situation and remain with Brandon.

Julia’s green card situation is just the latest story on the 90 Day Fiancé cast member and came out not long after she gave a pretty controversial response to fans wondering why she and Brandon aren’t part of the all-star cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 . Julia said that she believed she wasn’t invited to participate due to her Russian heritage and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Brandon and Julie were recently featured in 90 Day Diaries, though. In any case, here’s hoping Julia can resolve her green card struggles and appear in future spinoffs down the road.