Kevin Federline's Lawyer Responds After Britney Spears Comments About Her Ex Allegedly Not Seeing Her While Pregnant

Britney Spears’ friends and fans were excited to join in the former pop star’s celebration when she announced in early April that she is expecting her third child , and at first her ex-husband Kevin Federline was among them. That goodwill is seemingly gone now — or at least at risk — after Spears made claims on social media about the father of her two older children. Federline’s lawyer, in fact, spoke out in response to the singer’s claims that his client wouldn’t see his then-wife when she was pregnant, and he threatened her not to continue the dialogue.

Kevin Federline is the father of Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, both of whom he has had sole custody of since 2008. The exes have seemed more cordial to each other in the past couple of years, but Britney Spears' comments on Instagram (which were later deleted) raised some eyebrows. Such comments included:

But geez my ex-husband wouldn't see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video !!!

Kevin Federline’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan issued a response to the “Oops I Did It Again” singer’s claims, TMZ reported, saying that his client is not going to stand by and allow “revisionist history” when it comes to their children:

[Her claim] is completely the opposite of what's true, she knows that. She should be very careful about pursuing a dialogue that's based on revisionist history. That story about Kevin in Las Vegas and Britney is completely erroneous, and he's not going to stand by and let that story besmirch what he did and his support of her back in the day.

Kevin Federline publicly congratulated his ex-wife when she announced she was expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari. He wished her a happy and healthy pregnancy, and while it wasn’t a lengthy statement, it was a nice gesture as his sons prepare to welcome a new sibling. It seems he’s drawing the line, however, at being brought into the narrative in such a way, as there’s no doubt K-Fed and Britney Spears have experienced a chaotic past.

Mark Vincent Kaplan insisted that his client’s response has nothing to do with negativity toward the couple as Britney starts a family with Sam Asghari. The lawyer continued:

But when she starts talking about the way things were when Jayden and Preston were infants that's completely fabricated. Kevin is not going to let that stand by and let that be the portrayal of fact.

In the aftermath of the Crossroads star’s claims and her ex-husband’s response, Britney Spears deleted the Instagram post and announced she was taking a “hiatus” from social media. This seems like a reasonable move for anyone who is trying to avoid stress — as the pregnant pop queen should be! At least Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appeared to be enjoying themselves recently thanks to a picture of Brad Pit, so whatever it takes.

Especially if she's reached a good place with Kevin Federline after their past drama, it would be a shame for this to turn into an ugly situation like her ongoing feud with her immediate family . Here's how Spears announced her social media break:

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) A photo posted by on

The former couple got married in 2004, with Spears filing for divorce in 2006, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in 2007, and Kevin Federline gained sole physical custody of their sons in 2008. Ten years later, as Britney Spears was still under her family’s conservatorship, things took an ugly turn in their co-parenting arrangement when Federline successfully requested increased child support payments, despite already covering all of their kids’ expenses, including school, insurance and clothing.

However, despite the drama, things had quieted down between them, at least publicly, even as Spears continues to relive her former traumas in the process of planning out a memoir. Hopefully Sean and Jayden’s parents can work things out to continue acting in the best interest of all of their children.